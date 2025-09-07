IAEA Chief Cautions Against Rising Nuclear Armament
(MENAFN) The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, voiced concerns about a global shift toward increasing nuclear weaponry rather than reducing it, following his Friday discussion with Pope Leo XIV.
"I think what we are seeing in general is that there is an increase in nuclear armament as opposed to disarmament. So countries are improving and increasing their nuclear arsenals," Grossi stated in an interview with Vatican News after meeting the pontiff.
He emphasized that nations currently without nuclear arms are beginning to discuss more openly the potential and the "necessity" of acquiring such weapons.
"What we see is that many countries, including important countries in the West or in the extended West, in Asia, are saying, well, maybe seeing what we see, perhaps having nuclear weapons at the end of the day would be the necessary thing. And this is what we need to stop," Grossi stressed.
Grossi repeated the urgency of halting the move toward enhanced nuclear capabilities, describing it as "crucial."
He also issued a caution regarding the continued vulnerability of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Facility in Ukraine, due to ongoing conflict in the region.
"When one looks at the map, one sees that this nuclear power plant is right on the frontline. So the possibility of something happening is extremely high," he remarked.
