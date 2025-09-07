Thailand Names Anutin Charnvirakul as New PM
(MENAFN) Anutin Charnvirakul, head of the opposition Bhumjaithai Party, secured Thailand’s prime ministership on Friday by winning a clear majority in the parliamentary election.
Anutin defeated his only rival, Chaikasem Nitisiri of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, following a recent court decision that ousted Paetongtarn Shinawatra from the premiership over an ethics violation.
After a one-hour roll call, Second Deputy House Speaker Chalad Khamchuang declared that Anutin received 311 votes out of 490 representatives present, surpassing the simple majority required for confirmation.
The appointment still awaits formal approval from King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who will officially endorse Anutin as Thailand’s 32nd prime minister.
In remarks to reporters after the parliamentary vote, Anutin expressed his appreciation for the support conveyed through members of parliament: "I look forward to working hand in hand with all parties for the benefit of the people, aiming to advance the country swiftly and mitigate past missed opportunities."
He also stressed that his government will rigorously enforce the law and tackle any misuse of authority.
The 58-year-old former construction tycoon has led Bhumjaithai since 2012 and previously served as deputy prime minister and minister in several cabinets, including interior and public health roles.
Earlier this week, the outgoing Pheu Thai government’s attempt to dissolve the lower house was blocked on legal grounds, as it lacked authority to do so while acting in a caretaker role, clearing the path for Friday’s prime ministerial election.
The main opposition People's Party, holding nearly one-third of lower house seats, announced support for Anutin’s government formation on Wednesday, contingent on parliament’s dissolution and new elections within four months.
Anutin defeated his only rival, Chaikasem Nitisiri of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, following a recent court decision that ousted Paetongtarn Shinawatra from the premiership over an ethics violation.
After a one-hour roll call, Second Deputy House Speaker Chalad Khamchuang declared that Anutin received 311 votes out of 490 representatives present, surpassing the simple majority required for confirmation.
The appointment still awaits formal approval from King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who will officially endorse Anutin as Thailand’s 32nd prime minister.
In remarks to reporters after the parliamentary vote, Anutin expressed his appreciation for the support conveyed through members of parliament: "I look forward to working hand in hand with all parties for the benefit of the people, aiming to advance the country swiftly and mitigate past missed opportunities."
He also stressed that his government will rigorously enforce the law and tackle any misuse of authority.
The 58-year-old former construction tycoon has led Bhumjaithai since 2012 and previously served as deputy prime minister and minister in several cabinets, including interior and public health roles.
Earlier this week, the outgoing Pheu Thai government’s attempt to dissolve the lower house was blocked on legal grounds, as it lacked authority to do so while acting in a caretaker role, clearing the path for Friday’s prime ministerial election.
The main opposition People's Party, holding nearly one-third of lower house seats, announced support for Anutin’s government formation on Wednesday, contingent on parliament’s dissolution and new elections within four months.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment