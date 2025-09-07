Yangtze Meets Nile: Chinaegypt Dialogue Bridges Civilizations In Cairo

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) CAIRO – The Yangtze River met the Nile in spirit on September 2nd as more than 200 officials, scholars, media representatives, and guests from China and Egypt gathered at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization for the“Yangtze Meets the Nile” Civilization Dialogue.

The event, jointly organized by the Information Office of the Chongqing Municipal People's Government, Chongqing Municipal Commission of Culture and Tourism Development, and the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, marked a new step in cultural exchange and practical cooperation between the two countries.







On the morning of September 2, Cairo time, the“Yangtze Meets the Nile” Civilization Dialogue was held at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization./iChongqing

Building Friendship Through Civilizations

In his keynote remarks, Jiang Hui, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee and Director-General of its Publicity Department, recalled the long arc of China–Egypt ties.“From the camel bells of the ancient Silk Road to the cargo ships of the Belt and Road, our friendship has deepened through mutual learning between civilizations,” Jiang said.

He noted that in 2024, trade between Chongqing and Egypt exceeded RMB 924 million (about USD 130 million), with 17 sister-city partnerships and eight direct passenger flight routes established. More than 330,000 Chinese tourists visited Egypt last year.“These figures reflect the trust and aspirations of our peoples,” he added.







Jiang Hui, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee and head of its Publicity Department, delivered remarks at the Civilization Dialogue. (Photo by Chen Yingzhu)

Egyptian officials, including Ismail Khaled, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, and El-Tayeb Abbas, director of the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, also addressed the gathering. Wu Lijun, minister counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Egypt, pledged continued support to advance cultural dialogue and people-to-people ties.







Ismail Khaled, secretary-general of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, attended the event and delivered a speech. (Photo by Chen Yingzhu)

Decoding River Civilizations

The dialogue's academic session spotlighted the enduring value of great river cultures. Assistant Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt Ahmed Rehema described the Nile as“Egypt's lifeblood,” illustrating its role in agriculture, religion, and city development, and highlighting the hydrological significance of the Nilometer.







Ahmed Rehema, Assistant Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt, delivered a keynote speech. (Photo by Chen Yingzhu)

Other speakers included Professor Sawi Sawi Ahmed of Benha University, who mapped parallels between Chinese and Egyptian achievements in agriculture and water engineering, and Jiang Rui, director of the Baiheliang Underwater Museum, who presented Chongqing's innovative underwater heritage conservation practices.

Stories of Two Rivers Go Global

A highlight of the day was the premiere of the co-produced documentary When the Yangtze Meets the Nile. The three-minute trailer showcased key cultural landmarks along both the Yangtze and Nile Rivers, delving into their rich historical and cultural significance. According to the production team from Western China International Communication Organization, the documentary series highlights the technological innovations and archaeological breakthroughs the Yangtze and Nile rivers have inspired over the centuries, as well as their role in shaping the future of global climate research. The documentary emphasized how these two great civilizations offer valuable insights into humanity's understanding of climate change and its direction in the future.

“The world today needs dialogue and understanding more than ever, and media can be the bridge that connects us,” said Ahmed Mohamed, a producer at Nile TV.“Joint productions like this are not only about beautiful images but also about building shared memory and mutual respect.”







The production team of the Sino-Egyptian documentary“When the Yangtze Meets Nile” shared their creative experience. (Photo by Chen Yingzhu)

Starting the same evening, Egypt's national television network - including its news, satellite, and documentary channels, along with Nile TV - began airing the five-part series. Versions in English, Chinese, Arabic, and French are reaching audiences worldwide.

Organizers said the collaboration will extend into long-term media partnerships and exchanges, ensuring that the conversation between the Yangtze and the Nile will continue to flow far beyond Cairo.