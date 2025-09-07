PHCC Urges Oral Care For Schoolchildren
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has stressed that with the new academic year, family preparations should not be limited to books and school uniforms, but must also include attention to children's oral health.
Dr Najat Alyafei, manager of Oral Health Promotion and Prevention, PHCC noted that oral health has a direct impact on a child's comfort and academic performance, pointing out that even minor issues such as tooth decay or gum inflammation can lead to school absences and negatively affect learning outcomes.
She added that the 'Asnani' School Oral Health Programme serves as a national initiative to safeguard the oral health of children in government schools and has been designed to meet the needs of different age groups through two main components. The first is dedicated to kindergarten students, who, according to scheduled plans, are taken to health centres equipped with specialised dental care rooms. During these visits, children engage in interactive activities designed to raise awareness and teach proper oral care habits in an enjoyable and age-appropriate way. They then undergo dental check-ups in designated clinics, where fluoride is applied as a preventive measure against tooth decay.
The second component targets primary school students. Nine dental teams visit government schools according to approved schedules, delivering age-appropriate awareness lectures, conducting dental examinations, and applying fluoride treatments. Dr Alyafei emphasised that the implementation of these activities requires parental consent, obtained through forms distributed to students in their schools. She further explained that the role of the Asnani Programme is not limited to student check-ups. The dental teams also deliver the 'Oral Health Ambassadors' lecture to school teaching and administrative staff during their visits, aiming to spread awareness and promote healthy practices within the school community. Dr Alyafei noted with concern that programme teams encountered a significant number of students who had never used a toothbrush, underscoring the urgent need to strengthen awareness efforts from an early age.
She called on parents to ensure their children participate in the Asnani Programme by signing the consent forms.
