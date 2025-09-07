Acer Unveils the Veriton GN100 AI Mini Workstation Built on the NVIDIA GB10 Superchip
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, India (September 4, 2025) Acer today introduced the Veriton GN100 AI Mini Workstation, a compact yet powerful computer designed to run large AI models locally, minimizing dependence on cloud services and helping reduce associated costs.
The device is built on the NVIDIA® GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, delivering up to 1 PFLOPS of FP4 AI performance. This powerhouse combines next-generation CUDA® cores, fifth-gen Tensor Cores, and 20 Arm-based CPU cores, backed by 128 GB of unified system memory and 4 TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage. This robust configuration enables server-grade performance in a mini-PC form factor.
The Acer Veriton GN100 includes the NVIDIA AI software stack, providing a full stack solution for AI developers. Developers, researchers, data scientists, and students can leverage common frameworks and tools such as PyTorch, Jupyter, and Ollama to prototype, fine-tune, test, and deploy large language models locally or seamlessly scale out to any accelerated cloud or data center infrastructure.
Thanks to the NVIDIA ConnectX-7 NIC, users can link two Acer Veriton GN100 units to scale up and work with AI models reaching up to 405 billion parameters. Connectivity and security are also prioritized, with Wi-Fi 7, four USB 3.2 Type-C ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet jack, and a Kensington lock ensuring robust protection and seamless system integration.
Pricing
The Acer Veriton GN100 AI Mini Workstation will be available in North America starting at USD 3,999; in EMEA starting at EUR 3,999, and in Australia starting at AUD 6,499.
Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications, and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via
For all the official announcements and product images, visit the IFA 2025 Press Kit site.
Specifications
Name Acer Veriton GN100 AI Mini Workstation
Model GN100
Operating System DGX Base OS & NVIDIA AI Software Stack
Processors 20-core Arm-based processor, up to 1 PFLOPS of FP4 AI performance
Graphics NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip
Memory 128 GB LPDDR5x Coherent Unified System memory
Storage Up to 4 TB M.2 NVMe with self-encryption
Audio HDMI multi-channel audio output
Ports Four USB 3.2 Type C, HDMI 2.1b, RJ-45 connector, NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Smart NIC
Networking Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.1 or above
Network Interface Card NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Smart NIC
Security Kensington lock, Local AI Model Execution (data privacy)
Dimensions/Weight 150 (W) x 150 (D) x 50.5 (H) mm (5.91 x 5.91 x 1.99 inches)/ less than 1.5 kg
About Acer
Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world’s top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs over 9,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit for more information.
© 2025 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.
The device is built on the NVIDIA® GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, delivering up to 1 PFLOPS of FP4 AI performance. This powerhouse combines next-generation CUDA® cores, fifth-gen Tensor Cores, and 20 Arm-based CPU cores, backed by 128 GB of unified system memory and 4 TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage. This robust configuration enables server-grade performance in a mini-PC form factor.
The Acer Veriton GN100 includes the NVIDIA AI software stack, providing a full stack solution for AI developers. Developers, researchers, data scientists, and students can leverage common frameworks and tools such as PyTorch, Jupyter, and Ollama to prototype, fine-tune, test, and deploy large language models locally or seamlessly scale out to any accelerated cloud or data center infrastructure.
Thanks to the NVIDIA ConnectX-7 NIC, users can link two Acer Veriton GN100 units to scale up and work with AI models reaching up to 405 billion parameters. Connectivity and security are also prioritized, with Wi-Fi 7, four USB 3.2 Type-C ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet jack, and a Kensington lock ensuring robust protection and seamless system integration.
Pricing
The Acer Veriton GN100 AI Mini Workstation will be available in North America starting at USD 3,999; in EMEA starting at EUR 3,999, and in Australia starting at AUD 6,499.
Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications, and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via
For all the official announcements and product images, visit the IFA 2025 Press Kit site.
Specifications
Name Acer Veriton GN100 AI Mini Workstation
Model GN100
Operating System DGX Base OS & NVIDIA AI Software Stack
Processors 20-core Arm-based processor, up to 1 PFLOPS of FP4 AI performance
Graphics NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip
Memory 128 GB LPDDR5x Coherent Unified System memory
Storage Up to 4 TB M.2 NVMe with self-encryption
Audio HDMI multi-channel audio output
Ports Four USB 3.2 Type C, HDMI 2.1b, RJ-45 connector, NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Smart NIC
Networking Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.1 or above
Network Interface Card NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Smart NIC
Security Kensington lock, Local AI Model Execution (data privacy)
Dimensions/Weight 150 (W) x 150 (D) x 50.5 (H) mm (5.91 x 5.91 x 1.99 inches)/ less than 1.5 kg
About Acer
Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world’s top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs over 9,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit for more information.
© 2025 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment