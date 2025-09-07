Fifth Ajman Philatelic & Numismatic Exhibition launches with extensive international participation
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Ajman, UAE, September 3, 2025: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) today inaugurated the fifth edition of the Ajman Philatelic & Numismatic Exhibition at the Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel. The opening ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of ADTD, along with distinguished officials and philatelists from across the UAE and beyond.
This year's edition features an impressive lineup of exhibitors and dedicated collectors showcasing some of the region’s most extraordinary and rare stamp and currency collections. This exhibition is part of Ajman’s wider strategy to strengthen its position as a cultural tourism destination in the UAE.
Beyond being a mere display, the exhibition serves as a dynamic platform where culture, history, and economic significance come together. This year’s event showcases over 10,000 rare postal stamps, currency notes and coins, collectively valued at more than AED 5 million. Highlights include historical editions used in the UAE before the founding of the federation, alongside issues celebrating important milestones and events from the region. The program also features specialised workshops, informative lectures, a live auction of rare collectibles, interactive competitions, and special awards recognising exceptional collections.
H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of ADTD, said, “The fifth edition of the Ajman Philatelic & Numismatic Exhibition marks a major milestone in our mission to position the emirate as a premier hub for cultural and heritage exhibitions in the region. Besides bringing collectors together, this event acts as a cultural link that unites generations and raises awareness of our nation’s rich history and heritage through rare collectibles that tell the story of the UAE and highlight its most significant achievements.”
H.E. added: “We are dedicated to ensuring that events like this serve as a catalyst for knowledge-sharing, cultural dialogue, and economic exchange. By bringing together experts and collectors from around the world, this exhibition enriches Ajman’s cultural and tourism sectors. We remain committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen national identity and enhance Ajman’s position as a prominent destination on the international events stage.”
The exhibition attracts a diverse audience, including visitors, media professionals, tourists, and enthusiasts from across the globe. This year’s edition is distinguished by increased involvement of specialised associations and clubs from across the Gulf, the Arab region, and Asia, highlighting the Department’s commitment to organising events that enhance the tourism experience while promoting meaningful cross-cultural dialogue.
Running from September 3 to 7, 2025, the exhibition is open to visitors daily from 10 AM to 10 PM, with reduced hours on Friday from 4 PM to 10 PM. Guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a unique cultural experience and explore historical treasures that highlight the UAE’s unique identity and rich heritage.
This year's edition features an impressive lineup of exhibitors and dedicated collectors showcasing some of the region’s most extraordinary and rare stamp and currency collections. This exhibition is part of Ajman’s wider strategy to strengthen its position as a cultural tourism destination in the UAE.
Beyond being a mere display, the exhibition serves as a dynamic platform where culture, history, and economic significance come together. This year’s event showcases over 10,000 rare postal stamps, currency notes and coins, collectively valued at more than AED 5 million. Highlights include historical editions used in the UAE before the founding of the federation, alongside issues celebrating important milestones and events from the region. The program also features specialised workshops, informative lectures, a live auction of rare collectibles, interactive competitions, and special awards recognising exceptional collections.
H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of ADTD, said, “The fifth edition of the Ajman Philatelic & Numismatic Exhibition marks a major milestone in our mission to position the emirate as a premier hub for cultural and heritage exhibitions in the region. Besides bringing collectors together, this event acts as a cultural link that unites generations and raises awareness of our nation’s rich history and heritage through rare collectibles that tell the story of the UAE and highlight its most significant achievements.”
H.E. added: “We are dedicated to ensuring that events like this serve as a catalyst for knowledge-sharing, cultural dialogue, and economic exchange. By bringing together experts and collectors from around the world, this exhibition enriches Ajman’s cultural and tourism sectors. We remain committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen national identity and enhance Ajman’s position as a prominent destination on the international events stage.”
The exhibition attracts a diverse audience, including visitors, media professionals, tourists, and enthusiasts from across the globe. This year’s edition is distinguished by increased involvement of specialised associations and clubs from across the Gulf, the Arab region, and Asia, highlighting the Department’s commitment to organising events that enhance the tourism experience while promoting meaningful cross-cultural dialogue.
Running from September 3 to 7, 2025, the exhibition is open to visitors daily from 10 AM to 10 PM, with reduced hours on Friday from 4 PM to 10 PM. Guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a unique cultural experience and explore historical treasures that highlight the UAE’s unique identity and rich heritage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment