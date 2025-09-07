GST reforms a step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat: Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce & Industry
(MENAFN- sloughpr) Yesterday's GST reforms are a step in the direction of ensuring an Atmanirbhar Bharat, a self-reliant India that cares for 140 crore Indians coming together with the collective resolve to make India Viksit Bharat by 2047, a developed and prosperous nation where everybody gets opportunity, where everybody becomes a participant of India's inclusive and sustainable growth stor”,” said Shri Piyush Goyal while addressing the inaugural session of 2nd edition of India MedTech Expo 2025 and 11th International Exhibition on Pharma and Healthcare.
Shri Goyal also exuded confidence that the country can weather any challe“ge. “India stands strong, united, and has the confidence to weather any situation. We have done that in the past, and we will do the same in the future a” well,” the Minister said.
He also called upon the various stakeholders to go for Swadeshi, be vocal for local, promote goods made in India, encourage the persons who are contributing to the India growth story across the length and breadth of the country through our own little effort.
Delivering a key-note address, Dr. Rajiv Behl, Secretary, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) called upon industry and academia to collaborate to strengt’en India’s reputation as Pharmacy of World.
“Indian Council of Medical Research is very keen to collaborate with all of you -academia, research laboratories, whether it is bio engineering or it is the pharmaceutical or it is the medical academia. ICMR through its MedTech Mitra and Patent Mitra is going to play a very important role in bringing together the academia and industry and together we all are going to contribute to V”ksit Bharat,” said Dr. Behl.
Reflectin’ his ministry’s approach and enumerating initiatives, Shri Nitin Kumar Yadav, Addl. Secretary, Ministry of Commerce & Industry said that India is working with its trading partners worldwide to reduce tariffs, harmonize regulations and open new opportunities for our exporters.
“We aim to be the healthcare and wellness hub of the world, extending our strengths not only in the pharmaceuticals but also in medical devices, Ayurveda, yoga, nutraceuticals and healthcare services,” said Shri Nitin Kumar Yadav.
Describing the initiatives taken by India on regulatory front, Dr. Rajiv Singh Raghuvanshi, DCGI, CDSCO said that India is taking a slue of measures to ease the regulations.
Speaking at the MedTech Expo 2025, Mr Praveen Kumar Mittal, Executive Director, EPCMD, said, ’India’s medical devices sector, valued at nearly USD 15 billion and to projected to double by 2030, is supported by over 800 start-ups, strong R&D, and a growing manufacturing base. India MedTech Expo 2025 will serve as a catalyst to showcase this growth story and foster collaborations to transform healthcare access in India and ”orldwide.”
4–6 September 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, GoI, in association with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, GoI; Export Promotion Council for Medical Devices (EPCMD), and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, GoI.
The thr‘e-day expo titled ‘India: Global MedTech Manufacturing Hub, Precision Engin’ering yet Affordable’ is showcasing an array of exhibition and innovations of MSMEs, start-ups, research institutions, future innovation pavilions, state showcases, and government initiatives.
The event is witnessing the participation from over 150 international buyers representing more than 30 countries, offering a unique opportunity for global stakeholders to explore partnerships and investments in India’s rapidly expanding MedTech ecosystem. With strong industry support from leading associations including AIMED, ADMI, MTAI, AMTZ, AMCHAM, APACMED, ADVAMED, APMEI, ASSOCHAM, CII, FICCI, INVEST INDIA, PHDCCI, NATHEALTH, USIBC, and USISPF, the expo serves as a collective platform to shape the future of medical technology.
