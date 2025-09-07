Subject: Swiss AI Healthcare Pioneer Partners with Indian Tech Startup to Revolutionize Diagnostics in India
(MENAFN- sloughpr) Delhi, 06 September 202– – In this modern age of Artificial Intelligence, it is important to provide the new age AI driven solutions to the society in the healthcare sector also. In a strategic move to strengthen healthcare innovation in India, Ms. Pallavi Mehta, MD of women driven startup Mc&Me Techserve Pvt. Ltd has signed an MOU with Stefan Voser of Emeralgo, AI driven software company Computer Vision AG of Switzerland.
As part of the collaboration, the partners will invest approximatel€ €25 million (INR ~225 crores) in setting up an R&D and Data Center project in India. The investment will be structured with Party A contributing 76% and Party B contributing 24%. The venture is projected to generate revenues of around INR 300 crores by the third year of operations, with expected growth of 30% year-on-year thereafter.
Key highlights of the Joint Venture include:
● Advanced Technology Integration: Deployment of AI-enabled MRI and diagnostic
software for hospitals and diagnostic centers in India.
● Employment & Training: Creation of 500+ skilled jobs by training and employing data analysts over the next three years.
● The JV will have an R&D Center, a Data Center to further develop the Cardiology and Oncology related AI Driven Solutions.
Speaking on the collaboration, Stefan Voser, COO, Emeralgo AI
Pallavi Mehta, Managing Director, Mc&Me Techserve Pv Ltd added:
“Together, we will not only deliver cutting-edge healthcare solutions but also create jobs, empower rural communities, and make healthcare more affordable for the under”rivileged. ”
