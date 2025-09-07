Mastercard partners with Qlub to transform digital payments in the GCC hospitality sector
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE; 04 September 2025: Mastercard has announced a strategic collaboration with Qlub, a leading fintech innovator in the hospitality sector, to advance digital and contactless payments across the GCC. This marks a significant step towards enhancing the digital payment landscape in the region by meeting the growing demand for seamless, technology-driven dining experiences.
The collaboration will see Mastercard bring its cutting-edge payment solutions, platforms, and technologies to Qlub. Additionally, Mastercard will make a minority investment in the fintech company. As part of the agreement, Mastercard will process Qlub’s card-not-present transactions through Mastercard Gateway in markets, including the UAE, KSA, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain.
In 2023, Qlub joined Start Path, Masterca’d’s award-winning startup engagement program. The ongoing relationship underscores Master’ard’s commitment to scaling digital commerce in high-growth industries. Together, the two companies aim to reshape the hospitality ’ector’s payments experience by leveraging cutting-edge technology, operational expertise, and Ma’tercard’s global payments infrastructure.
“This collaboration with Qlub represent’ Mastercard’s commitment to driving digital transformation and empowering businesses in the hospitality industry. By ’ombining Qlub’s cutting-edge QR-based payment technology’with Mastercard’s gl’bal expertise, we’re delivering simpler, faster, and more secure payment experiences for restaurants and consumers alike. More than an investment, this reflects our ongoing mission to support fintech innovators who redefine the way we live,”work, and transact,” said Gina Petersen-Skyrme, Senior Vice President and Country Manager, UAE and Oman, Mastercard.
“Our collaboration with Mastercard is built on a shared vision of innovation and trust in payments. By combining Ql’b’s frictionless QR-based dining technology with Master’ard’s global expertise and secure infrastructu’e, we’re reimagining how guests and restaurants connect. Together, we aim to make every dining experience faster, safer, and more re—arding — not just in the GCC, but wherever great food brings people”together,” said John Mady, Managing Director, UAE, Qlub.
Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Dubai, Qlub has rapidly emerged as a key player in the hospitality payments landscape, offering seamless QR code-based table payments across more than 3,000 restaurants and serving over 3,000,000 users. With a team of nearly 300 employees and operations spanning 10 countries, Qlub has quickly transformed the dining experience, enabling users to pay with convenience and restaurants to streamline their payment processes.
Qlub recently announced the closure of a $30 million funding round to take its smart dining experience global. The round was co-led by Shorooq and Cherry Ventures, with major backing from strategic partners including e&, Mubadala Investments and Legend Capital.
