From Court to Cornerstone Sport: Lakshya Sen Joins Elite Athlete Roster
(MENAFN- Cornerstone Global Management) Mumbai, India – 5th September: Cornerstone Sport, one of India’s leading talent management agencies, is proud to announce the signing of renowned shuttler Lakshya Sen. A rising force in world badminton, Lakshya has already made history with a Commonwealth Games gold medal, a World Championships bronze, and a string of consistent performances on the international circuit.
Lakshya’s run at the Paris 2024 Olympics was a historic moment for Indian badminton becoming the first Indian men’s singles player to reach the semi-finals. Though he narrowly missed the podium, his fearless performance has inspired millions and set a new benchmark for the sport in India. As the highest-ranked Indian in the BWF currently and a true badminton prodigy, Lakshya embodies the future of the sport.
Cornerstone is delighted to welcome Lakshya Sen to its esteemed roster of athletes, which includes Sania Mirza, PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, alongside a dynamic roster of both established champions and rising stars. This partnership reaffirms Cornerstone’s commitment to nurturing Indian athletes across various sports and creating long-term impact both nationally and internationally.
With a career that continues to ascend, Lakshya has represented India at the sport’s biggest stages and has been instrumental in strengthening the country’s global badminton presence. A former World Junior No. 1, he is admired for his grit, speed, and ability to deliver under pressure, making him one of the most exciting young athletes in Indian sport today.
“Lakshya brings a fresh and fearless energy to Indian Sport. His personality reflects the next generation of athletes that we are slowly but steadily producing as a Nation looking to break barriers. We are proud to partner with him and contribute to his holistic development on and off the court.” said Bunty Sajdeh, CEO of Cornerstone Sport.
Expressing his enthusiasm for the new partnership, Lakshya Sen said,
I am delighted to be joining the Cornerstone Sport family. Every athlete dreams of reaching the very top, and I see this partnership as a crucial part of that journey. With Cornerstone by my side, I am confident of moving closer to my goals.
