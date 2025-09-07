Majesty Superyachts European Tour
(MENAFN- Grace & Garbo) Dubai, UAE – 4th September 2025. Majesty is proud to present the Majesty 100 Terrace for her world premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival (9-14 September 2025), as well as the award-winning Majesty 120, exhibited at Stand SYE-131.
The unveiling of the Majesty 100 Terrace, comes barely twelve months after the concept was shown there in 2024, underscoring shipyard’s ability to take a concept and turn it into a fully realised superyacht in record time.
“As an Emirati brand, we are proud to present our superyachts on the international level and to engage directly with clients who value design, performance, and the UAE’s spirit of innovation”, said Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft.
Following Cannes, both yachts will proceed to the Monaco Yacht Show (24-27 September 2025, stand QE13), reaffirming Majesty’s commitment to the European Superyacht market.
Following Cannes, both yachts will proceed to the Monaco Yacht Show (24-27 September 2025, stand QE13), reaffirming Majesty’s commitment to the European Superyacht market.
