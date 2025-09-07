Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK Deputy PM Angela Rayner Announces Resignation

2025-09-07 03:25:12
(MENAFN) Angela Rayner stepped down on Friday from her roles as deputy prime minister, housing secretary, and deputy leader of the Labour Party after acknowledging she underpaid stamp duty on a flat she purchased in May.

The resignation follows intense scrutiny over her failure to pay the full tax due on a property in Hove, a coastal town in East Sussex. Rayner voluntarily referred herself to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's ethics adviser earlier this week after admitting the tax shortfall on the £800,000 ($1.07 million) home.

Despite the controversy, Starmer had previously voiced strong backing, stating he was "proud" to work alongside Rayner.

On Wednesday, Rayner told the media that she had been given incorrect legal advice, which resulted in her paying less stamp duty on the property than was actually required.

Laurie Magnus, the prime minister's standards adviser, found that Rayner breached the ministerial code. While commending her "full and open cooperation in assisting me with my inquiries," Magnus concluded that she violated the regulations governing ministerial conduct, according to media.

Magnus's report stated, "It is highly unfortunate, however, that Ms Rayner failed to pay the correct rate of SDLT [stamp duty] on this purchase, particularly given her status and responsibilities as the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government and as Deputy Prime Minister."

