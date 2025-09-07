Washington Protests: Demands Troop Withdrawal, 'Free D.C.' Chants Near White House

Thousands of protesters poured into Washington, D.C., marching from Meridian Hill Park to Freedom Plaza, demanding the withdrawal of National Guard troops deployed under Trump's federal takeover. Chants of 'Free D.C.' and banners against occupation echoed near the White House, as activists called for home rule, civil rights, and an end to militarized policing in the capital.

