Indigo Abu Dhabi Flight Returns To Kochi After Technical Snag

Indigo Abu Dhabi Flight Returns To Kochi After Technical Snag


2025-09-07 03:10:24
Dhaka: An Abu Dhabi-bound IndiGo flight returned to Kochi early on Saturday (September 6) due to a technical snag after being airborne for over two hours, the flight operator said.

The flight 6E-1403 (COK-AUH) departed from Kochi at 11.10 pm on Friday and returned to the city around 1.44 am on Saturday due to a technical snag, sources said.

The sources said there were more than 180 passengers and 6 crew members on board the aircraft.

They also said that the passengers were flown to Abu Dhabi in another aircraft, which took off at around 3.30 am, and a new set of crew operated the flight as the earlier crew had to be replaced due to flight duty time restrictions.

As per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24, the flight 6E1403 which had returned mid-way, was operated with an A320 neo aircraft.

