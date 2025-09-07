District Srinagar Rugby 7's Championship Concludes At Polo Ground

Srinagar- The two-day District Srinagar Rugby 7's Championship concluded on Saturday with great enthusiasm and sporting spirit at the Synthetic Rugby Field, Polo Ground, here. The championship was organised by the Srinagar Rugby Association in collaboration with the J&K Rugby Association and sponsored by the J&K Sports Council.

The tournament witnessed the participation of 16 competitive teams across different categories, showcasing skill, teamwork, and the rising passion for rugby in the district.

In the Senior Women's category, Srinagar Pink emerged as the champions, securing the Gold Medal, Srinagar Oranges claimed the Silver and Srinagar Panthers bagged the Bronze.

In the Senior Men's category, Srinagar Lions stormed to victory with the Gold Medal, Srinagar Blue took home the Silver and Srinagar Greens finished strong with the Bronze.

The closing ceremony was attended by Irfan Aziz, who attended as the Chief Guest and distributed medals and trophies among the winners. In his address, Aziz highlighted the importance of rugby as a dynamic contact sport, emphasizing how it instils values of discipline, teamwork, endurance and resilience among youth.