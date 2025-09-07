District Srinagar Rugby 7'S Championship Concludes At Polo Ground
Srinagar- The two-day District Srinagar Rugby 7's Championship concluded on Saturday with great enthusiasm and sporting spirit at the Synthetic Rugby Field, Polo Ground, here. The championship was organised by the Srinagar Rugby Association in collaboration with the J&K Rugby Association and sponsored by the J&K Sports Council.
The tournament witnessed the participation of 16 competitive teams across different categories, showcasing skill, teamwork, and the rising passion for rugby in the district.
In the Senior Women's category, Srinagar Pink emerged as the champions, securing the Gold Medal, Srinagar Oranges claimed the Silver and Srinagar Panthers bagged the Bronze.
In the Senior Men's category, Srinagar Lions stormed to victory with the Gold Medal, Srinagar Blue took home the Silver and Srinagar Greens finished strong with the Bronze.
The closing ceremony was attended by Irfan Aziz, who attended as the Chief Guest and distributed medals and trophies among the winners. In his address, Aziz highlighted the importance of rugby as a dynamic contact sport, emphasizing how it instils values of discipline, teamwork, endurance and resilience among youth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment