Russian Drone Strike Triggers Fire at Kyiv Government Building


2025-09-07 03:09:11
(MENAFN) A fire erupted Sunday at a government building in Ukraine’s capital following a series of Russian drone attacks, officials confirmed.

Preliminary reports indicate the blaze started after Ukraine’s air defenses shot down a drone, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

"For the first time, a government building, including its roof and upper floors, was damaged," Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram, adding, "Rescuers are extinguishing the fire."

The State Service for Emergencies disclosed that the strikes resulted in at least two fatalities and 18 injuries. Among the destruction was a partially demolished nine-story apartment complex in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported on Facebook that Russian forces launched a staggering 818 air assault vehicles overnight, comprising 805 drones and 13 missiles.

