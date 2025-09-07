Russian Drone Strike Triggers Fire at Kyiv Government Building
(MENAFN) A fire erupted Sunday at a government building in Ukraine’s capital following a series of Russian drone attacks, officials confirmed.
Preliminary reports indicate the blaze started after Ukraine’s air defenses shot down a drone, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.
"For the first time, a government building, including its roof and upper floors, was damaged," Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram, adding, "Rescuers are extinguishing the fire."
The State Service for Emergencies disclosed that the strikes resulted in at least two fatalities and 18 injuries. Among the destruction was a partially demolished nine-story apartment complex in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district.
Ukraine’s Air Force reported on Facebook that Russian forces launched a staggering 818 air assault vehicles overnight, comprising 805 drones and 13 missiles.
Preliminary reports indicate the blaze started after Ukraine’s air defenses shot down a drone, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.
"For the first time, a government building, including its roof and upper floors, was damaged," Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram, adding, "Rescuers are extinguishing the fire."
The State Service for Emergencies disclosed that the strikes resulted in at least two fatalities and 18 injuries. Among the destruction was a partially demolished nine-story apartment complex in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district.
Ukraine’s Air Force reported on Facebook that Russian forces launched a staggering 818 air assault vehicles overnight, comprising 805 drones and 13 missiles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment