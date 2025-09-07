Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Brazil On Nat'l Day


2025-09-07 03:08:36
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Sunday sent a cable to President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, congratulating him on his country's National Day.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished the President of Brazil good health and well-being, and for Brazil and its people progress and prosperity. (end)
