Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Border Guards Destroy Russian Uragan In Pokrovsk Direction With Drones

2025-09-07 03:06:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine.

"In the area of the village of Netailove in Donetsk region, border guards detected a Russian Uragan MLRS heading towards Pokrovsk. The enemy intended to use this combat vehicle against Ukrainian defenders in an attempt to break through our defenses. However, a well-aimed strike by an FPV drone destroyed the infernal machine-it burned to the ground," the report said.

The State Border Service of Ukraine reminded that the BM-27 Uragan is a Soviet 220-millimeter multiple launch rocket system based on the ZIL-135LM chassis. In 20 seconds, the Uragan can fire a salvo of 16 rockets.

Read also: Invaders shell Kostiantynivka with“ Uragan ” rockets, killing civilian

As reported by Ukrinform, fighters from the 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade“Black Forest” destroyed a Russian Buk-M2 medium-range anti-aircraft missile system.

Photo: AFU

MENAFN07092025000193011044ID1110026765

