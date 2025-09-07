Border Guards Destroy Russian Uragan In Pokrovsk Direction With Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine.

"In the area of the village of Netailove in Donetsk region, border guards detected a Russian Uragan MLRS heading towards Pokrovsk. The enemy intended to use this combat vehicle against Ukrainian defenders in an attempt to break through our defenses. However, a well-aimed strike by an FPV drone destroyed the infernal machine-it burned to the ground," the report said.

The State Border Service of Ukraine reminded that the BM-27 Uragan is a Soviet 220-millimeter multiple launch rocket system based on the ZIL-135LM chassis. In 20 seconds, the Uragan can fire a salvo of 16 rockets.

Photo: AFU