Russian Army Loses Another 970 Soldiers In War Against Ukraine


2025-09-07 03:06:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian army also lost 11,163 (+2) tanks, 23,254 (+11) armored combat vehicles, 32,516 (+42) artillery systems, 1,481 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,217 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 422 (+0), helicopters – 341 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 56,817 (+294), cruise missiles – 3,686 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 61,054 (+104), special equipment – 3,961 (+4).

The data is being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, operators of the Phoenix unmanned aerial systems unit of the Pomsta border brigade destroyed a Russian Uragan multiple launch rocket system in the Pokrovsk direction.



