Russian Army Loses Another 970 Soldiers In War Against Ukraine
The Russian army also lost 11,163 (+2) tanks, 23,254 (+11) armored combat vehicles, 32,516 (+42) artillery systems, 1,481 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,217 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 422 (+0), helicopters – 341 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 56,817 (+294), cruise missiles – 3,686 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 61,054 (+104), special equipment – 3,961 (+4).Read also: Massive drone attack: number of victims in Kyiv rises to 15, two dead
The data is being clarified.
As reported by Ukrinform, operators of the Phoenix unmanned aerial systems unit of the Pomsta border brigade destroyed a Russian Uragan multiple launch rocket system in the Pokrovsk direction.
