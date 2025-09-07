Russian Army Loses Another 970 Soldiers In War Against Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, operators of the Phoenix unmanned aerial systems unit of the Pomsta border brigade destroyed a Russian Uragan multiple launch rocket system in the Pokrovsk direction.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.