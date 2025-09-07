Bodies Of Woman And Her Two-Month-Old Son Recovered From Rubble In Kyiv
In the capital, destruction was recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi, Darnytskyi, and Pecherskyi districts.
In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a nine-story residential building (from the 4th to the 8th floors) was partially destroyed. Rescuers retrieved the bodies of the deceased - a 32-year-old woman and her two-month-old son - from the rubble. Fires also broke out in three apartment buildings, and cars and warehouses were burned down. Two patrol police officers sustained injuries while rushing to the scene. They were hospitalized.
In the Darnytskyi district, a fire broke out on the third and fourth floors of a five-story residential building, and the third floor was partially destroyed.Read also: Russian army loses another 970 soldiers in war against Ukraine
In the Pecherskyi district, damage to the roof of an administrative building was recorded. Police, rescuers, and medics are working at the sites. Search-and-rescue operations and documentation of the consequences of another war crime committed by the Russian Federation are ongoing.
As reported by Ukrinform, the number of those injured as a result of the massive Russian drone attack on Kyiv has risen to 1 , and people continue to seek medical assistance.
