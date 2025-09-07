Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For September 7

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 7, Trend reports. According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 3 currencies went up, while 41 currencies dropped compared to September 6. The official rate for $1 is 573,448 rials, while one euro is valued at 672,098 rials. On September 6, the euro was priced at 674,610 rials.

Currency Rial on September 7 Rial on September 6 1 US dollar USD 573,448 573,724 1 British pound GBP 774,427 776,867 1 Swiss franc CHF 718,236 720,879 1 Swedish króna SEK 61,114 61,346 1 Norwegian krone NOK 57,117 57,235 1 Danish krone DKK 89,992 90,360 1 Indian rupee INR 6,502 6,512 1 UAE Dirham AED 156,146 156,222 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,876,179 1,877,389 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 202,093 202,651 100 Japanese yen JPY 389,017 390,716 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,550 73,592 1 Omani rial OMR 1,489,416 1,490,469 1 Canadian dollar CAD 414,535 414,949 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 337,992 338,958 1 South African rand ZAR 32,605 32,683 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,903 13,906 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,046 7,060 1 Qatari riyal QAR 157,541 157,616 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,753 43,788 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 376,025 376,804 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,919 152,993 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,525,128 1,525,862 1 Singapore dollar SGD 446,240 447,170 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 470,834 471,396 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,992 18,993 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 273 273 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 406,156 406,838 1 Libyan dinar LYD 105,678 105,727 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,394 80,419 100 Thai baht THB 1,786,394 1,790,961 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 135,720 135,810 1,000 South Korean won KRW 413,547 414,050 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 808,812 809,202 1 euro EUR 672,098 674,610 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 106,877 106,942 1 Georgian lari GEL 212,941 213,040 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,898 35,034 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,390 8,385 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 169,710 169,492 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 337,322 337,485 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,011,355 1,012,928 1 Tajik somoni TJS 60,908 60,685 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,794 163,940 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,741 3,871

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 843,434 rials and $1 costs 719,636 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 818,868 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,675 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1 –1,03 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,17–1,2 million rials.