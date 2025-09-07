Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For September 7
|
Currency
|
Rial on September 7
|
Rial on September 6
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
573,448
|
573,724
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
774,427
|
776,867
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
718,236
|
720,879
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
61,114
|
61,346
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
57,117
|
57,235
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
89,992
|
90,360
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,502
|
6,512
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
156,146
|
156,222
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,876,179
|
1,877,389
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
202,093
|
202,651
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
389,017
|
390,716
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
73,550
|
73,592
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,489,416
|
1,490,469
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
414,535
|
414,949
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
337,992
|
338,958
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
32,605
|
32,683
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
13,903
|
13,906
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
7,046
|
7,060
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
157,541
|
157,616
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
43,753
|
43,788
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
44
|
44
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
376,025
|
376,804
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
152,919
|
152,993
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,525,128
|
1,525,862
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
446,240
|
447,170
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
470,834
|
471,396
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
18,992
|
18,993
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
273
|
273
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
406,156
|
406,838
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
105,678
|
105,727
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
80,394
|
80,419
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,786,394
|
1,790,961
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
135,720
|
135,810
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
413,547
|
414,050
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
808,812
|
809,202
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
672,098
|
674,610
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
106,877
|
106,942
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
212,941
|
213,040
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
34,898
|
35,034
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,390
|
8,385
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
169,710
|
169,492
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
337,322
|
337,485
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,011,355
|
1,012,928
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
60,908
|
60,685
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
163,794
|
163,940
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
3,741
|
3,871
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 843,434 rials and $1 costs 719,636 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 818,868 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,675 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 1 –1,03 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,17–1,2 million rials.
