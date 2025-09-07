Azerbaijan-Georgia Trade Flourishes Thanks To Expanding Non-Oil Sector
Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this is a $102.7 million, or 28.4 percent, increase compared to the same period last year.
Meanwhile, trade with Georgia during this period accounted for 1.61 percent of Azerbaijan's total foreign trade, placing the country tenth among Azerbaijan's main trading partners. Exports from Azerbaijan to Georgia amounted to $382.2 million, up $75.4 million, or 24.6 percent, year-on-year, while imports from Georgia reached $82.6 million, marking a $27.3 million, or 49.5 percent increase.
Non-oil exports from Azerbaijan to Georgia totaled $183.5 million, a $48 million, or 35.4 percent, rise compared to the first seven months of last year. Non-oil goods accounted for 8.79 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports, making Georgia the fourth-largest non-oil export destination for the country.
Azerbaijan's foreign trade with foreign countries amounted to $28.8 billion from January through July 2025. This is 7.25 percent more than the same period last year.
Of the foreign trade turnover, exports amounted to $15.2 billion and imports to $13.6 billion. Thus, in annual terms, exports decreased by 5.4 percent, while imports increased by 26.1 percent.
Consequently, foreign trade resulted in a positive balance of $1.6 billion, which is 3.3 times less than the previous year's figure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment