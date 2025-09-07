Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan-Georgia Trade Flourishes Thanks To Expanding Non-Oil Sector

Azerbaijan-Georgia Trade Flourishes Thanks To Expanding Non-Oil Sector


2025-09-07 03:06:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Trade operations between Azerbaijan and Georgia have grown significantly in the first seven months of the year, reaching $464.8 million.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this is a $102.7 million, or 28.4 percent, increase compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, trade with Georgia during this period accounted for 1.61 percent of Azerbaijan's total foreign trade, placing the country tenth among Azerbaijan's main trading partners. Exports from Azerbaijan to Georgia amounted to $382.2 million, up $75.4 million, or 24.6 percent, year-on-year, while imports from Georgia reached $82.6 million, marking a $27.3 million, or 49.5 percent increase.

Non-oil exports from Azerbaijan to Georgia totaled $183.5 million, a $48 million, or 35.4 percent, rise compared to the first seven months of last year. Non-oil goods accounted for 8.79 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports, making Georgia the fourth-largest non-oil export destination for the country.

Azerbaijan's foreign trade with foreign countries amounted to $28.8 billion from January through July 2025. This is 7.25 percent more than the same period last year.

Of the foreign trade turnover, exports amounted to $15.2 billion and imports to $13.6 billion. Thus, in annual terms, exports decreased by 5.4 percent, while imports increased by 26.1 percent.

Consequently, foreign trade resulted in a positive balance of $1.6 billion, which is 3.3 times less than the previous year's figure.

MENAFN07092025000187011040ID1110026760

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search