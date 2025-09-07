Prince Faisal Attends Launch Of Arab Fishing Championship In Aqaba
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Aqaba, Sep. 7 (Petra) -- President of the Jordan Olympic Committee His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein attended the opening of the Arab Fishing Championship on Saturday in Aqaba, which is hosting the event with wide Arab participation.
The championship features nine teams and 38 fishermen from five Arab countries: Egypt, Kuwait, Bahrain, Yemen and Jordan. The competition includes a Jordanian women's team and a junior team, further strengthening Jordan's presence in marine sports.
The Arab Fishing Championship coincides with the Aqaba Local Fishing Championship, which has attracted 26 teams and 118 fishermen, creating an exciting marine atmosphere and fierce competition off the coast of Aqaba.
Prince Faisal was joined by Their Royal Highnesses Princes Abdullah bin Faisal and Prince Mohammed bin Faisal.
