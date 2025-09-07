Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Justice Min: Arab League Adoption Of Humanitarian Law Committee Project Marks Key Achievement


2025-09-07 03:05:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Minister of Justice and Chairman of the National Permanent Committee on International Humanitarian Law in Kuwait Nasser Al-Sumait said Sunday that the Arab League Council of Ministers' unanimous adoption of establishing the Permanent Arab Committee marks a key achievement for joint Arab action.
In a statement to KUNA, Al-Sumait praised Qatar's initiative and the Arab League Secretariat's efforts, congratulating Qatar for its pioneering step that significantly contributed to achieving this accomplishment and advancing joint Arab humanitarian law cooperation.
He also affirmed Kuwait's support for all efforts that strengthen the protection of human rights and consolidate the principles of international humanitarian law. (end)
nsh


MENAFN07092025000071011013ID1110026750

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search