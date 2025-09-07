Kuwait Justice Min: Arab League Adoption Of Humanitarian Law Committee Project Marks Key Achievement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Minister of Justice and Chairman of the National Permanent Committee on International Humanitarian Law in Kuwait Nasser Al-Sumait said Sunday that the Arab League Council of Ministers' unanimous adoption of establishing the Permanent Arab Committee marks a key achievement for joint Arab action.
In a statement to KUNA, Al-Sumait praised Qatar's initiative and the Arab League Secretariat's efforts, congratulating Qatar for its pioneering step that significantly contributed to achieving this accomplishment and advancing joint Arab humanitarian law cooperation.
He also affirmed Kuwait's support for all efforts that strengthen the protection of human rights and consolidate the principles of international humanitarian law. (end)
