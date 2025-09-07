QFA Holds 'Back To School' Event
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Football Association (QFA) organised the“back to school” event as part of its social responsibility programme for the 2025-2026 football season.
The two-day event featured a special programme at the residential complex for Gaza children in Al Thumama, where school bags were distributed to the children and commemorative photos were taken with them. The second day's programme included a visit to Tariq bin Ziad School, operating under Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, along with several other schools, where the QFA delegation distributed school bags to students.
QFA maintains effective partnerships with numerous schools and civil society institutions nationwide.
