Downpours Spur Disruptions in Japan Rail Services
(MENAFN) Intense rainfall is forecast to persist across central and eastern Japan, causing widespread transport disruptions as the remnants of Typhoon Peipah push eastward after making two landfalls on Friday in the nation’s west.
The powerful storm first struck near Sukumo, in Kochi Prefecture, during the early hours, before making a second landfall in northern Wakayama Prefecture around 9 a.m. local time (0000 GMT), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
Moist air surrounding the typhoon system fueled severe downpours in both western and northeastern regions, the JMA said.
Rail services were heavily impacted. Parts of the Tokaido Shinkansen Line were suspended after precipitation levels in central Japan exceeded safety thresholds, authorities confirmed.
The relentless rain is triggering elevated risks of flooding and landslides nationwide, media reported.
Transportation snarls and safety concerns are expected to escalate as the weather system advances eastward through densely populated areas.
Emergency services are on high alert, and residents in affected regions have been urged to monitor official advisories closely.
