Janhvi Kapoor's Beau Shikhar Pahariya Bids Adieu To Lalbaugcha Raja
The pictures feature Shikhar next to Lord Ganpati, the Lord's idol in full glory, and the visarjan scenes at the beach.
He wrote in the caption,“Victory to Lalbaugcha Raja! Ganapati Bappa Moraya .. Come soon next year The city of dreams bows to the remover of obstacles”.
Lalbaugcha Raja is the popular Ganesha idol of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal. The mandal, formerly known as 'Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Lalbaug'. was founded in 1934 at Lalbaug Market by fishermen of the Koli community. The 'mandal' was founded because of a vow for the construction of the present Lalbaug Market at its existing place. The market at Peru Chawl was shut down in 1932.
Hence, the fishermen and vendors who used to sell in the open place vowed to Ganesha to create a permanent place for their market. Eventually, landlord Rajabai Tayyabali agreed to dedicate a plot for the market. The fishermen and traders established the Ganesha idol on 12 September 1934 in gratitude.
As of 2025, the Lalbaugcha Raja has entered 92 years. In 2020, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal cancelled its traditional festivities for the first time in its in 86 years of its existence, instead focused on a campaign to raise awareness about the virus
Lalbaugcha Raja is one of Mumbai's prime cultural heritage, and attracts over a million devotees daily over a period of 11 days.
Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' opposite Varun Dhawan.
