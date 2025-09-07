ICE Nabs More Worst Of Worst Including Child Predators, Murderers, And Rapists On Friday

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Under Secretary Noem, ICE is removing dangerous criminal illegal aliens from across the country

WASHINGTON – On Friday September 5, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement officers across the country were working to deliver on President Trump's mandate to make America safe again. ICE agents continue to target criminal illegal aliens wreaking havoc in some of the biggest cities across the nation.

“While Americans were enjoying their Friday night, ICE was hard at work arresting criminal illegal aliens across the country including in Houston, New York City, Salt Lake City, San Diego, and Atlanta,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, nowhere is a safe haven for criminal illegal aliens. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will find you, arrest you, deport you, and you will never return.”

Below is a just a handful the criminals ICE took off American streets on Friday:

ICE Atlanta arrested Hossein Sharifi, a 67-year-old citizen of Iran, with convictions for statutory rape, aggravated child molestation, trafficking a person for labor servitude and marijuana possession in Atlanta, GA.

ICE San Diego arrested Minh Phan, a 55-year-old citizen of Vietnam, with a conviction for murder first degree in San Diego, CA.

ICE Salt Lake City arrested Adam Ahmed, a 41-year-old citizen of Sudan, with a conviction for attempted forcible sex abuse in Salt Lake City, UT.

ICE Buffalo arrested Eliseo Perez-Esquivel, a 33-year-old citizen of Guatemala, with a conviction for rape in New City, NY.

ICE Houston arrested Agustin Martinez Jr., a 39-year-old citizen of Mexico with a conviction for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in Dallas County, TX.

