Flood Aftermath: Rise In Diarrhoea, Fever, Typhoid, Skin Infections

Srinagar- A mild but noticeable rise in cases of diarrhoea, fever, typhoid, and skin-related infections has been reported from several parts of Jammu and Kashmir following recent foodborne conditions that have affected the region.

Doctors across different hospitals and private clinics have observed an uptick in patients complaining of abdominal discomfort, high-grade fever, vomiting, and skin rashes.

Health experts said the surge is due to the consumption of contaminated food and unsafe drinking water during the humid weather spell, which provides a favourable environment for the spread of bacteria and viruses.

“We are seeing more patients with waterborne and foodborne infections in the past one week. In many cases, people admitted to hospitals were found to have consumed unsafe water or improperly stored food,” said a doctor from Srinagar's SMHS Hospital.

Medical professionals have also linked the rise in typhoid and gastrointestinal problems to poor hygiene practices and flooding of water pipelines in some localities.“Mixing of sewage water with drinking sources in certain areas poses a big risk. This is a recurring issue during this season, and we need stronger preventive measures,” said a doctor at Anantnag District Hospital.

He said that a mild increase has already been reported, but if necessary precautions aren't taken, cases may rise further.

In addition to gastrointestinal infections, skin specialists have reported an increase in fungal and bacterial skin infections, especially among children.“Excessive sweating, humidity, and exposure to contaminated water have caused more cases of skin rashes, boils, and fungal infections,” said dermatologist Dr Shazia Akhter.

Doctors from the Jammu division said there has been an increase in the number of diarrhoea cases, skin infections and fever following two back-to-back incidents of floods in the last 10 days.