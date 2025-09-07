VIDEO: MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari's House Broken Into By 5 Masked Men Mobile Phones Left Untouched
In the wee hours of Saturday, the robbers disabled the electricity and CCTV systems around 2:00 AM before ransacking the office section. The thieves then prowled the neighbourhood for nearly two and a half hours.
According to The Daily Jagran report, the miscreants broke drawers and lockers of the office section, leaving mobile phones untouched.
The intruders did not stop their rampage at Jitu Patwari's house but continued their heist and attempted to break-in to the houses of other local leaders residing in the locality, including Nagar Panchayat CMO Rajkumar Thakur, MPEB officer Narendra Dubey and the Arya family in Punasa.
The thieves were later seen in Bijalpur neighbourhood at around 4:30 AM. The footage of robbers viral on social media was caught on CCTV cameras installed at homes of Narendra Dubey and Rajkumar Thakur, among others.
As per the surveillance camera recording, the group that raided Bijalpur neighbourhood consisted of almost a dozen gang members. Tejaji Nagar Inspector Devendra Markam confirmed the involvement of the notorious Bank Tanda gang, NDTV reported. Known for a string of robberies in Rajendra Nagar, Rau and Tejaji Nagar, the gang's motive needs to be ascertained.
