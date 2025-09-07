Who Is Anutin Charnvirakul? Thailand's Cannabis-Championing Tycoon Becomes PM

Thailand's political landscape witnessed a dramatic shift on Sunday as tycoon and cannabis advocate Anutin Charnvirakul officially assumed office as the nation's prime minister. The move ends the long-standing dominance of the Shinawatra dynasty and sets the stage for fresh elections early next year.

Dynasty Displaced, New Coalition Takes Power

Since the 2023 elections, Thailand's top office had been held by the Pheu Thai party, led by the Shinawatra dynasty. However, the recent ouster of dynasty heiress Paetongtarn Shinawatra by court order paved the way for Anutin to assemble his coalition government. On Friday, parliament voted to confirm his government, effectively sidelining Pheu Thai from power.

A Track Record in Politics and Cannabis Reform

Anutin, previously deputy prime minister, interior minister, and health minister, is best known internationally as the architect of Thailand's 2022 cannabis decriminalisation. The construction magnate is Thailand's third prime minister in just two years, and his coalition has made it clear that fresh elections must be held within four months.

Speaking after taking office, Anutin pledged,“I will work at my full capacity with honesty and morality worthy of His Majesty's trust, for the benefit of the people and for the country.”

His appointment was formally endorsed by King Maha Vajiralongkorn in a ceremonial reading at Anutin's Bhumjaithai Party headquarters in Bangkok. Arpath Sukhanunth, secretary-general of the lower house of parliament, read the royal command, saying,“His Majesty the King has endorsed Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul to be prime minister from now onwards.”

Thaksin Shinawatra's Departure and Legal Challenges

The rise of Anutin comes as the Shinawatras face a series of legal and political setbacks. Thaksin Shinawatra, the patriarch of the dynasty, left Thailand for Dubai hours before the parliamentary vote, citing plans to visit friends and seek medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Thailand's Supreme Court is expected to rule on a case concerning Thaksin's hospital stay following his return from exile in 2023. Analysts suggest the verdict could lead to his imprisonment, though the case does not question his guilt. Thaksin stated on social media that he plans to return to Thailand for the court hearing.

A Promise of Fair Governance

Anutin has stressed that his administration will not engage in favoritism or retaliation.“No favouritism, no persecution, and no revenge,” he said, signaling his intent to chart a governance path distinct from the controversies of the past.

Beyond politics, Anutin has also managed Thailand's Covid-19 response and occasionally sparked backlash, such as when he accused Westerners of spreading the virus. His dual reputation as both a pragmatic administrator and a bold, sometimes controversial figure positions him uniquely as he navigates Thailand's turbulent political waters.