Hours After Trump's Praise, Navarro Attacks India, Musk's X Calls Him Out

Just hours after Donald Trump praised the 'special relationship' between India and the US, his trade advisor Peter Navarro stirred controversy by accusing India of profiting from Russian oil imports. Elon Musk's X swiftly fact-checked Navarro's claim, branding it misleading. The move enraged Navarro, who alleged Musk was enabling 'propaganda' on the platform, intensifying tensions between Washington, New Delhi, and social media giants.

