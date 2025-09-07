Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hours After Trump's Praise, Navarro Attacks India, Musk's X Calls Him Out


2025-09-07 02:00:28
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Just hours after Donald Trump praised the 'special relationship' between India and the US, his trade advisor Peter Navarro stirred controversy by accusing India of profiting from Russian oil imports. Elon Musk's X swiftly fact-checked Navarro's claim, branding it misleading. The move enraged Navarro, who alleged Musk was enabling 'propaganda' on the platform, intensifying tensions between Washington, New Delhi, and social media giants.

MENAFN07092025007385015968ID1110026650

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search