Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Airlifts Humanitarian Aid to Quake-Affected Afghanistan

Qatar Airlifts Humanitarian Aid to Quake-Affected Afghanistan


2025-09-07 01:51:06
(MENAFN) Qatar has initiated a rapid-response air bridge to deliver life-saving aid to Afghanistan in the wake of a powerful earthquake that has left thousands dead or injured, the country’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Saturday.

According to a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, the Foreign Ministry said: “The Qatari Armed Forces have launched an air bridge of urgent humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Internal Security Force.”

The operation follows orders from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the ministry said, highlighting the Gulf state's commitment to aiding the crisis-hit nation.

The initiative, captured in an accompanying video, includes the deployment of field hospitals along with critical medical supplies, food, emergency shelters, and rescue tools. These resources are aimed at addressing the immediate needs of survivors after the catastrophic quake.

The same footage showed Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, leading the humanitarian mission on the ground—marking the first time a Qatari minister has taken part in such a relief effort inside Afghanistan.

In an earlier update on Friday, the Foreign Ministry revealed: “Five Qatari Amiri Air Force aircraft carrying humanitarian aid provided by the Qatar Fund for Development arrived in the Afghan capital, Kabul. The aid is part of the airlift being operated by the State of Qatar to help alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Afghan people following the earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan. This brings the total number of aircraft to nine.”

The 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province last Sunday, claiming the lives of more than 2,200 people and injuring approximately 4,000 others, according to local reports. Entire communities have been flattened, prompting urgent calls for international aid.

MENAFN07092025000045017169ID1110026643

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search