Air Canada Flight Attendants Vote Down Wage Deal
(MENAFN) In a decisive move, Air Canada flight attendants have overwhelmingly voted down a proposed wage agreement, according to their union, signaling ongoing discontent despite recent negotiations.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents the airline’s cabin crew, announced Saturday that 99.1% of its members rejected the tentative deal. The proposed contract included a 12% pay raise for newer attendants and an 8% increase for senior staff.
In a separate statement, Air Canada confirmed that both parties had previously agreed to escalate the matter to mediation should the proposal be turned down. If mediation does not lead to a resolution, arbitration will follow. The airline also noted that both sides committed to avoiding any labor disruption, meaning no strike or lockout is permitted and flight schedules will remain intact.
The vote comes just weeks after a three-day strike concluded on August 19, which Air Canada said disrupted travel plans for approximately 500,000 passengers.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents the airline’s cabin crew, announced Saturday that 99.1% of its members rejected the tentative deal. The proposed contract included a 12% pay raise for newer attendants and an 8% increase for senior staff.
In a separate statement, Air Canada confirmed that both parties had previously agreed to escalate the matter to mediation should the proposal be turned down. If mediation does not lead to a resolution, arbitration will follow. The airline also noted that both sides committed to avoiding any labor disruption, meaning no strike or lockout is permitted and flight schedules will remain intact.
The vote comes just weeks after a three-day strike concluded on August 19, which Air Canada said disrupted travel plans for approximately 500,000 passengers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment