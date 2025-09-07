Bash House Resolves One Of The Rarest Technical Issues On Meta Platforms For Kuwait's Blackened

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)In a new achievement that adds to his track record in the field of digital marketing,, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at, successfully resolved a rare and complex technical issue that struck Kuwait-basedon Meta platforms (Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp).

The issue, which persisted for several days, led to a. Blackened lost access to its advertising accounts and experienced a sudden halt in data flow, disrupting campaign tracking and performance measurement. The company also faced aand a, which negatively impacted its customer communication strategies.

Additionally, the company suffered fromacross Meta platforms, causing errors in targeting the right customer segments and unprecedented disruption of its marketing campaigns.

Amid these challenges, Alzoubi stepped in with his extensive expertise in digital crisis management and marketing solutions. He conducted a, coordinated with Meta's technical support teams, and implemented alternative technical strategies to restore accounts and data flow. After a series of technical and procedural measures, Alzoubi successfullyand ensured the stability of Blackened's digital operations across all platforms.

In a statement, Alzoubi said:“The issue faced by Blackened is among the rarest malfunctions that can hit brands on Meta platforms. It was crucial to find practical and rapid solutions to avoid potential losses. This success demonstrates that digital crisis management requires specialized expertise and a scientific, precise approach-especially in such a rapidly evolving digital environment.”

For its part, Blackened's management expressed deep appreciation for Alzoubi and the Bash House team's pivotal role in overcoming this crisis, emphasizing that this achievement allowed the company to quickly resume its marketing activities and continue serving its customers without further losses.

This event underscores the importance of having marketing experts capable of handling complex technical crises and highlights the vital role of regional expertise in ensuring digital business continuity across the Middle East.