The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 2: Check How Much Vivek Agnihotri's Film Earned

The Bengal Files Latest Box Office Report: Director Vivek Agnihotri's final film in the Files trilogy, 'The Bengal Files,' saw a surge in earnings on its second day. This is almost 28% more than the first day. Whether it's the benefit from the controversy or the effect of its word-of-mouth publicity, while the film's earnings figures are small, if its earnings increase after the opening, it's a sigh of relief for the makers. It assures them that the film can achieve satisfactory earnings at the box office.

'The Bengal Files' Second Day Collection

According to trade reports, 'The Bengal Files,' featuring actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar, collected approximately 2.25 crore rupees on its second day, which is more than 28.5% compared to its opening day earnings. The film earned a net of 1.75 crore rupees in India on its first day. In total, the film's net earnings in India have reached 4 crore rupees in two days.

What is the budget of The Bengal Files?

'The Bengal Files' is produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Agnihotri. Official information is not available, but according to a Money Control report, the film was made for around 30 crore rupees. The film was released on September 5th across the country except for West Bengal. Its word-of-mouth publicity is also good. It remains to be seen whether it can recover its budget at the box office.

Status of all three films in the Files Trilogy

If we talk about all three films in the Files trilogy, 'The Bengal Files' appears in second place in terms of earnings. But in terms of growth, it's in third place. In the first place is 'The Kashmir Files,' released in 2022, which earned 3.55 crore rupees on its first day and then 8.50 crore rupees on its second day with a growth of 139.44%. Its earnings reached 12.15 crore rupees in two days. This was the second film in the Files trilogy. Its lifetime earnings were 252.90 crore rupees. The first film in the Files trilogy, 'The Tashkent Files,' was released in 2019 and earned 40 lakh rupees on its first day. Its second-day earnings increased by 100% to 80 lakh rupees. The film's lifetime collection was 17.21 crore rupees.