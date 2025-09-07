Mammootty Net Worth: Income, Assets, Remuneration And Lavish Lifestyle Of The Malayalam Superstar

Mammootty, the legendary face of Malayalam cinema, is celebrated not for his stellar performances but also for his immense wealth and luxurious lifestyle. From multi-crore earnings to a grand car collection and lavish homes, look at his net worth.

Fondly known as the "Megastar" of Malayalam cinema, Mammootty is more than just a respected name in acting; he is also one of the best examples of making money and investment. With an acting career of over 40 years and over 400 films to his credit, it is a fortune that bespeaks both his showbiz stardom and astute business sense. In 2025, Mammootty's approximate net worth is estimated to be around ₹340 crore, making him one of the richest actors in the South Indian film industry.

Mammootty is one of the top-paid actors in Malayalam film. As per reports, he charges ₹8-10 crore per film, earning about ₹50 crore a year. Apart from films, he earns an impressive amount through endorsements, charging ₹3-4 crore per brand association. Given that Mammootty endorses products selectively and prefers big names, such endorsements go a long way toward establishing both exclusivity and value.

Besides his acting profession, Mammootty himself has become a producer with Playhouse Motion Pictures, a banner that engages in good cinema. He is also associated with Malayalam Communications, which runs television channels like Kairali TV and Kairali News. These activities not only supplement his income but also consolidate his presence in the Malayalam entertainment arena.

Mammootty resides in a beautiful and well-planned eco-friendly bungalow in Kadavanthra, Kochi. Designed by his wife Amal Sufiya, the magnificent house is said to cost about ₹4 crore, which combines modern style with ecological elements, such as solar panels and natural lighting. Apart from his primary residence, the actor owns numerous properties in Kerala, Chennai, Bangalore, and even Dubai, thereby extending his real estate empire.

The superstar is equally famous for his enviable car collection, popularly dubbed the "369 garage" because all his vehicles carry the registration number 369. His collection includes luxurious models such as:

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Range Rover Sport

Jaguar F-Type

BMW E46 M3

Audi A7

Mini Cooper S

Toyota Land Cruiser & Fortuner

Alongside a lavish lifestyle, Mammootty is known for being humble and charitable. He is a social activist supporting various health care and educational projects, thus contributing another protraction to his legacy. The fine blend of a glamorous life with positive social work makes him not just a superstar but truly a role model.