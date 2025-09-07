Hatami: Iran Defied West's Cutting-Edge Warfare In 12-Day War
Tehran – Iran's Army Chief Major General Amir Hatami declared that the country confronted“the most modern warfare technology of the West and NATO” during the 12-day war in June, yet the aggressors failed to achieve their objectives.
Speaking on Saturday about the conflict, Hatami said the enemy's primary goal was to destroy Iran's nuclear capability, but it was unsuccessful.“Our nuclear strength is based on indigenous science and technology, and such a capability cannot be eradicated,” he stressed.
He added that the enemy also sought to undermine Iran's defense structure through the assassination of commanders.“With the immediate and wise decisions of the Supreme Commander, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, and the appointment of new commanders, this plot too ended in failure,” the Army chief said.
Another key target, Hatami noted, was Iran's missile power.“The enemy wanted to wipe out our missile capabilities during this 12-day war, but it never happened. Until the last moment, with our missile strength, we brought the enemy to its knees and struck targets inside the occupied territories.”
He highlighted that in the final days, Iran intensified its missile operations, overwhelming the Zionist regime's defense systems. The enemy also attempted to disable Iran's air defense network, but failed once again.“Today you can see the active and effective role of our air defense forces,” Hatami stated.
Emphasizing the value of battlefield experience, the top general urged that the lessons of Iranian pilots who directly engaged the enemy must be carefully documented for future planning.
