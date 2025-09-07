Abu Dhabi-Bound Indigo Flight Returns To Kochi After Snag

File photo

Kochi- An Abu Dhabi-bound IndiGo flight returned to Kochi early on Saturday due to a technical snag after being airborne for over two hours, the flight operator said.

The flight 6E-1403 (COK-AUH) departed from Kochi at 11.10 pm on Friday and returned to the city around 1.44 am on Saturday due to a technical snag, sources said.

The sources said there were more than 180 passengers and 6 crew members on board the aircraft.