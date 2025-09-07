Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Abu Dhabi-Bound Indigo Flight Returns To Kochi After Snag

Abu Dhabi-Bound Indigo Flight Returns To Kochi After Snag


2025-09-07 01:09:44
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo

Kochi- An Abu Dhabi-bound IndiGo flight returned to Kochi early on Saturday due to a technical snag after being airborne for over two hours, the flight operator said.

The flight 6E-1403 (COK-AUH) departed from Kochi at 11.10 pm on Friday and returned to the city around 1.44 am on Saturday due to a technical snag, sources said.

The sources said there were more than 180 passengers and 6 crew members on board the aircraft.

MENAFN07092025000215011059ID1110026610

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search