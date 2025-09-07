Tanzania Charts New Path For Journalist Safety Ahead Of Elections

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 7 (NNN-DAILYNEWS) - IN a hall filled with anticipation at UNESCO's UN House, Tanzania took a bold step towards strengthening democracy by bringing together journalists, police, human rights defenders and development partners to openly confront one of the nation's most pressing issues: The safety and security of journalists.

The National Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue on Journalist Safety and Security, convened by the Union of Tanzania Press Clubs (UTPC) in partnership with UNESCO and Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC), underscored a shared understanding that a free and safe press is not just a media concern, it is the backbone of democracy.

The highlight of the dialogue came when Inspector General of Police (IGP), Camilius Wambura stood before the hall and pledged the police force's commitment to protect journalists as a matter of patriotism and democracy.“We are not adversaries of the press,” he said firmly,“we are partners in ensuring accurate, independent and safe reporting ahead of the 2025 General Elections.”

This pledge was not born in a vacuum. It built on previous 56 dialogue forums organised by UTPC with the support from International Media Support (IMS), the Embassy of Switzerland in Tanzania and European Union Delegation in Tanzania, held across 14 regions, where police officers and journalists sat face-to-face in candid conversations.

These sessions eased years of tension and mistrust, demonstrating that when law enforcement and media practitioners listen to one another, the entire nation benefits. One participant captured it simply:“When police and journalists talk, the nation benefits.”

For UTPC, this dialogue was more than a meeting, it was the continuation of its flagship initiative,“Empowering Journalists for Informed Communities in Tanzania.”

Together with UNESCO and partners, UTPC is anchoring journalist safety on three interlinked pillars: Prevention, Protection and Accountability.

Speakers emphasised that safety cannot be reduced to merely avoiding violence or harassment. A deeper system must exist where violations are properly investigated, perpetrators are held to account and justice is not selective.

Special focus was given to gender-specific risks, a reality often overlooked. Women journalists face a double burden: the dangers of reporting in hostile environments and the gendered threats of harassment, sexual violence and online abuse.“To ignore these realities,” Rose Reuben, TAMWA executive director warned,“is to perpetuate silence.”

The dialogue drew inspiration from global experiences. The 'Council of Europe's Journalists Matter' campaign has highlighted how police and journalists can move past mistrust through joint training, clear identification protocols and dedicated liaison officers.

In Austria, media contact officers are deployed at demonstrations, serving as real-time bridges between police and journalists. In Germany, specialised safety training equips journalists covering volatile protests, while strict data protection reduces exposure to online threats.

In Croatia, formal agreements between the Interior Ministry and journalists' associations set police protocols for dealing with media during high-risk events.

In Ireland, the Media Engagement Group (MEG) runs a 24/7 reporting mechanism for incidents of violence against journalists.

These comparative insights showed Tanzania that dialogue must lead to systems. Protocols, data and mechanisms must be institutionalised, not just agreed upon in workshops.

Civil society leaders, including Onesmo Olengurumwa of THRDC, issued a stark warning against partisan or identity-driven reporting.

“When journalists adopt political colours,” Olengurumwa said,“they stop being perceived as watchdogs and are seen as players in the game. That is when Group photo with Inspector General of Police Camilius Wambura and UTPC Executive Director Kenneth Simbaya (second left, seated) retaliation follows.” He argued that non-partisan, independent journalism is not only safer, it is indispensable.

Neutral reporting shields journalists from avoidable risks, builds public trust and allows the media to serve as a true bridge between citizens and the state.

Development partners present commended Tanzania for taking practical steps toward reform, positioning the country not merely as a site of risk, but as a potential regional model for journalist safety.

Elections across Africa have often been marred by violence against journalists. By creating an open platform for dialogue, before the 2025 polls Tanzania is signalling a readiness to change that narrative.

One donor representative remarked,“The region is watching. Tanzania can prove that collaboration, not confrontation, is the path to safe and independent journalism.”

Yet, challenges remain. A recurring theme, both in Tanzania and globally, is the mutual mistrust between police and journalists.

Journalists often see police as censors or oppressors, while police view journalists as provocateurs or obstacles. Bridging this divide requires not just dialogue, but ongoing collaboration.

Training police officers to recognise press rights, journalists trained in lawful reporting during demonstrations.

There is need to establish communication channels, hotlines, focal points and rapid response desks to ensure threats are reported and addressed.

Shared data, collecting and publishing statistics on attacks against journalists to make accountability measurable. Without these systems, trust remains fragile. With them, democracy gains an unshakable pillar.

The dialogue also confronted the digital battlefield where journalists now operate. Online harassment, illegal surveillance, disinformation campaigns and Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) are reshaping the risks journalists face.

Women journalists, in particular, endure relentless cyberattacks designed to silence them. Participants insisted that law enforcement must extend its duty of protection into cyberspace, working with platforms to address harassment, doxing and coordinated smear campaigns.

As the meeting drew to a close, the central message crystallised: protecting journalists is not the responsibility of the media sector alone. It is a national duty, one that requires institutions, communities and citizens to act together.

“Without journalists who are free and safe to report,” said UTPC Executive Director Kenneth Simbaya,“citizens are deprived of their right to information and meaningful participation in national life.

This dialogue shows we are ready to change that.”

His words echoed UTPC's broader transformation journey, from“Good to Great” where challenges are seen as stepping stones toward stronger governance and sustainability.

The dialogue ended not with applause alone, but with commitments for follow-up: Establishing a national mechanism for journalist safety, grounded in prevention, protection and accountability.

Strengthening police-media protocols ahead of the 2025 elections. Expanding capacitybuilding programmes for journalists, with attention to vulnerable groups, including women, minority and freelance reporters.

Creating rapid response channels for violations, ensuring incidents do not disappear into silence. Sustaining multi-stakeholder dialogues as a standing practice, not a one-off event.

The National Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue on Journalist Safety and Security was not the end of Tanzania's journey, it was a milestone.

In the months ahead, the true test will be whether the pledges translate into protections, whether the conversations become codified systems and whether Tanzania can indeed become a regional model of reform.

But for now, in the words of one young journalist leaving the hall:“For the first time, I feel like my safety is not just my problem, it is the nation's promise.” - NNN-DAILYNEWS