HKC Group Enters Europe At IFA 2025 With Three Brands And Three World Premieres
HKC introduces the G32M12Max , a 32-inch UHD Mini LED display featuring over 10,000 local dimming zones, 2100 nits peak brightness, and HDR1400 certification-well beyond mainstream competitors under 1,200 zones. With 240Hz refresh, 99% DCI-P3, HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, and 90W USB-C, it delivers lifelike HDR and smooth responsiveness for gamers and creators alike.
KOORUI presents the S4941XO , a 49-inch QD-OLED curved ultra-wide monitor combining a 32:9 aspect ratio, 5120×1440 resolution, 240Hz refresh, and 0.03ms response. With HDR visuals, 98% DCI-P3 coverage, 10-bit depth, and 90W USB-C charging, it replaces dual-monitor setups for both immersive play and multitasking productivity.
ANTGAMER unveils the ANT257PF , the world's first mass-produced 750Hz esports monitor. Designed for professional tournaments, it sets a new milestone in speed and responsiveness, proving extreme refresh-rate technology can now be delivered at scale.
ANTGAMER ANT275ZQE 27-inch OLED Gaming Monitor–the Highest Refresh Rate OLED Monitor, featuring LG's latest OLED technology, the ANT275ZQE sets a new benchmark with dual-mode performance -QHD at 540Hz for stunning visuals or HD at 720Hz for unmatched fluidity. With DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, it delivers exceptional brightness, contrast, and color depth, creating a truly immersive gaming experience.
By bringing three brands together, HKC signals its readiness to collaborate with European distributors, retailers, and users. At Booth H23-109 , visitors will experience live demos and hands-on sessions, while accredited media will access press resources, giveaways, and review units.
About HKC Group
HKC Group is a global leader in display technology, integrating advanced R&D, large-scale production, and multi-brand operations. With HKC, KOORUI, and ANTGAMER, the group delivers innovative monitors for diverse users worldwide, with a mission to make high-performance displays more accessible.
