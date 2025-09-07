Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
HKC Group Enters Europe At IFA 2025 With Three Brands And Three World Premieres


2025-09-07 12:30:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERLIN, Sept. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HKC Group, a global display manufacturer, makes its European debut at IFA 2025 with a coordinated showcase across its three brands- HKC, KOORUI, and ANTGAMER -each unveiling a breakthrough product. The move highlights HKC's innovation strength and long-term commitment to Europe.

HKC introduces the G32M12Max , a 32-inch UHD Mini LED display featuring over 10,000 local dimming zones, 2100 nits peak brightness, and HDR1400 certification-well beyond mainstream competitors under 1,200 zones. With 240Hz refresh, 99% DCI-P3, HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, and 90W USB-C, it delivers lifelike HDR and smooth responsiveness for gamers and creators alike.

KOORUI presents the S4941XO , a 49-inch QD-OLED curved ultra-wide monitor combining a 32:9 aspect ratio, 5120×1440 resolution, 240Hz refresh, and 0.03ms response. With HDR visuals, 98% DCI-P3 coverage, 10-bit depth, and 90W USB-C charging, it replaces dual-monitor setups for both immersive play and multitasking productivity.

ANTGAMER unveils the ANT257PF , the world's first mass-produced 750Hz esports monitor. Designed for professional tournaments, it sets a new milestone in speed and responsiveness, proving extreme refresh-rate technology can now be delivered at scale.

ANTGAMER ANT275ZQE 27-inch OLED Gaming Monitor–the Highest Refresh Rate OLED Monitor, featuring LG's latest OLED technology, the ANT275ZQE sets a new benchmark with dual-mode performance -QHD at 540Hz for stunning visuals or HD at 720Hz for unmatched fluidity. With DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, it delivers exceptional brightness, contrast, and color depth, creating a truly immersive gaming experience.

By bringing three brands together, HKC signals its readiness to collaborate with European distributors, retailers, and users. At Booth H23-109 , visitors will experience live demos and hands-on sessions, while accredited media will access press resources, giveaways, and review units.

About HKC Group

HKC Group is a global leader in display technology, integrating advanced R&D, large-scale production, and multi-brand operations. With HKC, KOORUI, and ANTGAMER, the group delivers innovative monitors for diverse users worldwide, with a mission to make high-performance displays more accessible.

Press Contact:
KOORUI PR Team
Email: ...
Website:



Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

