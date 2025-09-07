Johnson Brunetti To Host Women's Retirement Workshop In Franklin, MA
Franklin, MA, Needham, MA, Norwell, MA and Woburn, MA, September 5, 2025 -- Johnson Brunetti, an independent retirement and investment specialist firm, founded in 2003, will host a women-only dinner workshop on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 6:00 PM at 3 Restaurant, 461 West Central Street, Franklin, MA. The complimentary event is designed for women ages 55 and older who are within five years of retirement or already retired. Advance registration is required.
The interactive workshop, entitled Taking Control: Empowering Women to Understand Their Financial Future, will be presented by Jen Killilea, a financial advisor at Johnson Brunetti. The one-hour, pre-dinner session will be held in a supportive environment for women to openly ask questions and gain insight into retirement planning. Attendees will learn strategies for creating a secure financial future.
“Women today are making important financial decisions for themselves and their families, whether they are single, divorced, widowed, or married,” said Killilea.“This workshop is about more than just information-it's about building confidence, exploring strategies, and connecting with others who share the same goal of a secure retirement.”
Topics will include: How to construct a sound retirement plan; Strategies for maximizing Social Security benefits; Protecting savings from market risk; Budgeting and income planning for longevity; Special considerations for women planning retirement.
According to recent studies, women typically retire with 34 percent less money than men and live longer, making financial preparedness especially critical. Johnson Brunetti's women-focused events aim to close this gap by providing education, clarity, and personalized guidance.
“Women often face unique financial challenges-from longevity to caregiving responsibilities-but with the right plan, those challenges can be transformed into opportunities,” Killilea added.
To attend Taking Control: Empowering Women to Understand Their Financial Future, interested parties can register at or call 888-406-8122.
About Johnson Brunetti:
Johnson Brunetti is a local retirement planning firm with offices in Needham, Franklin, Norwell, and Woburn, MA. Johnson Brunetti provides the financial guidance and service that retirees and those planning for retirement need as they strive to achieve financial independence. To learn more about Johnson Brunetti and its services, call 800-208-7233 or visit
