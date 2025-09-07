Marauding Israeli Army Announces New Humanitarian Zone In Gaza Strip
The designated humanitarian zone was set in Khan Younis,“in light of the expansion of the ground operation in Gaza City, and the takeover of Hamas strongholds as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots II,” an IDF statement read.
The IDF said that, the newly designated area contains“key humanitarian infrastructure, including field hospitals, water pipelines and desalination facilities,” while also ensuring the continued“delivery of food, tents, medicines and medical equipment.”
IDF Arabic-language spokesperson, the arrogant Adraee, called on Gaza City residents in a social media post, to seize the opportunity and move to the humanitarian zone early.
The Barbaric Israeli army emphasised that, humanitarian aid to the area and adjustments to its infrastructure will continue on an ongoing basis,“in coordination with the United Nations and international organisations, alongside the expansion of the ground operation.”
The inhumane Israeli offensive in Gaza has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians and wounded 161,000, according to Gaza health authorities.– NNN-XINHUA
