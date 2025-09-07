Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Schools Farhana, Nehal And Amaal In Weekend Ka Vaar

Salman Khan's strictness and emotional moments were witnessed in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of 'Bigg Boss 19' on September 6th. On Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan addressed the housemates' weekly report, taking Nehal and Farhana to task. The host alerted Amaal Malik about his lazy attitude, directly asking, "Are you here just to relax?" He advised everyone to be natural and showcase their talent. Other house members seemed impressed and agreed with Salman's words.

Salman Khan Scolds Farhana Bhatt

On Saturday, Salman Khan appeared very strict towards contestant Farhana Bhatt. He made her repeat all the words she used for other people during the past week. Salman scolded her, saying, "Your choice of words should be decent; everyone in the house has their own dignity." Salman clarified that foul language and mutual conflicts disappoint the viewers. The host clearly stated, "What is the need for you to jump into others' fights? Let them deal with it among themselves; your presence worsened the situation." He reprimanded her for acting as a peace activist, saying, "Here, you seem to be attacking peace. I don't know what you think of yourself." You called Neelam worthless, saying 'You're not worthy of talking to me.' Salman clarified, "It seems like you've come from another world because no one else is equal to your status. What is the value of others in your eyes?" Salman Khan then said, "Should I make you angry...?"

Advice to Nehal and Amaal Malik

In a face-to-face conversation, Salman Khan showed both Nehal and Amaal a mirror to their offensive lines and comments on Abhishek Bajaj. Favoring Abhishek, Salman said, "Those who have the guts shine on their own-the rest just make noise."