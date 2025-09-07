Mohanlal Net Worth: Income, Assets, Remuneration And Lavish Lifestyle Of Malayalam Superstar

Malayalam cinema's iconic star Mohanlal has not only ruled the silver screen for decades but also built an empire with his films, businesses, and investments. From multi-crore homes to a luxury car collection, his net worth reflects both success.

Mohanlal has been an indisputable actor in Indian cinema for many, and it is not just the versatile performances that Mohanlal is best remembered for, but for the empire he has built in the world of films over four decades. Blockbuster films, intelligent business ventures, and the Malayalam superstar have amassed huge wealth, putting him in the elite group of the richest actors in South India. Let us take a closer look at the actor's net worth, various income streams, assets, and lifestyle.

Net Worth and Earnings

In 2025, Mohanlal was estimated to have his net worth between ₹410 and ₹500 crore (around $50–60 million). Primarily, his income from movies remains his main revenue stream, where he charges ₹20–25 crore per film, thus ranking among the highest-paid actors in Malayalam movies.

Other than films, he has income from endorsements, stage shows, and appearances on reality television. For hosting a popular reality show, it has been reported that he received over ₹18 crore, further increasing his annual income.

Business Ventures

Mohanlal has truly set up his entrepreneurial ventures parallel to his fame in acting. He co-owns several companies in film production and distribution, including Pranavam Arts, Maxlab Cinemas, and Vismaya Max Studio. Apart from returning some profits, these businesses are also helping the Malayalam film industry move forward.

Mohanlal has also invested in the hospitality industry, having restaurants such as Tastebuds in Dubai, The Harbour Market in Bangalore, and Travancore Court in Kochi. His charitable causes are sponsored through his ViswaSanthi Foundation, which lends help in the fields of healthcare and education, including funding heart surgery for less privileged children.

Cars and Watches Collection

Mohanlal has an exquisite taste for the rare and exclusive assortment of luxury cars parked in his garage:

Range Rover Autobiography

Lamborghini Urus

Toyota Land Cruiser

Mercedes-Benz GL 350

Toyota Vellfire, among others

His watch collection is just as elite, with pieces from Rolex, Richard Mille, Patek Philippe, and also Breguet, making it among the most enviable in the industry.

Luxurious Real Estate

Mohanlal owns numerous properties internationally and nationally that have a substantial worth.

His eco-friendly mansion, situated in Kochi and sprawled across 17,000 sq ft, is a perfect blend of modern architecture with traditional veins of Kerala, boasting a swimming pool and guest house.

He also owns an apartment in Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the 29th-floor apartment offers a sweeping view.

Other than this, he owns houses in Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Ooty, Mahabalipuram, and another villa in Dubai.

Lavish Lifestyle

Mohanlal is famous for his down-to-earth persona, which checks against the lavishness he possesses. He leads a life between luxury and simplicity. His car collection, watches, and palatial houses testify to his success, while his charity work shows a sincere spirit of giving back to society.