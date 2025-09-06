Ehsan Resumes Day Clubs' Activities
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Centre for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan), affiliated with the Qatar Social Work Foundation, has resumed the activities of its day clubs with the start of the new academic year.
The aim is to continue the mission of providing distinctive programmes and services to empower and care for seniors, enhancing their quality of life, and strengthening their active presence in society.
The clubs include three women's branches in Izghawa, Al Wakra, and Al Shamal, in addition to a men's club.
Ehsan is also preparing to open the Men's Seniors' Majlis in Katara to enrich the community activity system.
These clubs have transformed into vibrant environments that combine recreation, empowerment, and social interaction, providing members with opportunities to engage in diverse activities that foster independence and strengthen their connections with their surroundings.
During the previous season, Ehsan organised 477 activities, including 104 handicraft and skill-based workshops that highlighted the talents of seniors in arts and crafts, 197 awareness lectures covering social, health, family, and psychological issues, and 163 empowerment courses across various fields such as Holy Qur'an memorisation and recitation, e-learning, physical fitness, and others.
These activities effectively contributed to enhancing members' knowledge and refining their experiences.
In addition, 13 trips and external visits were conducted, which offered enriching social and cultural experiences and strengthened community ties among the seniors.
Ehsan's partnerships with governmental and community institutions, including the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, the Ministry of Municipality, Qatar Museums, the Primary Health Care Corporation, Mada Centre, and Doha University of Science and Technology, have played a key role in the success, continuity, and diversity of these activities.
Sheikha Ahmed al-Hareeb, acting director of Ehsan's Awareness and Community Department, stressed that restarting the clubs with the new school year marks a fresh milestone to build on past achievements.
She noted that the upcoming phase will feature more innovative initiatives tailored to the needs of seniors, supporting their sustainable integration into society.
“Ehsan clubs have become platforms for empowerment and development,” she said.“Through them, we focus on several goals, most notably enabling seniors to carry out their daily activities independently, maintaining their physical and psychological well-being, activating their developmental role and benefiting from their experiences, as well as strengthening their integration with different segments of society and expanding partnerships with governmental and civil institutions to ensure sustainable services.”
Ehsan offers membership in its clubs under certain conditions, including being 60 years old or above, whether citizens or expatriates with a valid residency permit.
Applicants must provide a medical report confirming their health stability, in addition to completing the membership form and submitting the required documents via the centre's website or by visiting its headquarters Qatar Social Work Foundation day clubs
