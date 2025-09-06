Seven Luxury Hotels Offer Discounts For QPC Members And Families
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Press Center (QPC) has signed contracts with seven 5-star hotels to offer special rates to QPC members and their families on rooms, restaurants, and other hotel services.
The participating hotels are: 21 High Street, The Torch, Mina & Residence, OQ, Bentley, Al Azizia Boutique, and The Muse.
The discounts range from 20% to 30% for rooms or suites, meals at all of these hotels' restaurants, and fitness club services.
This comes as part of the QPC's commitment to the well-being and comfort of journalists, media professionals, and their families. More offers and discounts on other services will be announced in the coming period.
The QPC has signed similar agreements with the following hotels: Marsa Malaz Kempinski, Dusit Doha, Dusit Suites, and Warwick Doha, which include significant discounts on accommodation services, restaurants, and fitness clubs.
The QPC has also signed a number of agreements to enable members and their families to benefit from special discounts ranging from 20% to 30% at a number of private hospitals: Al Emadi Hospital, Doha Clinic, and Naseem Medical Center. These discounts vary depending on the specialties and medical services provided, and cover a wide range of fields, including periodic checkups, medical consultations, physiotherapy, specialised surgeries, and dental services Press Center QPC
