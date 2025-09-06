MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Consumer searches for the best Amanita mushroom gummies surge over 100% year-over-year as functional mushrooms go mainstream.

Salt Lake City, Sept. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This press release is for informational purposes only and does not provide medical advice. Some links in this article may be promotional affiliate links. If readers click on these links and complete a purchase, the publisher may receive compensation. This does not affect product pricing or availability. Readers should evaluate supplement options independently.







MoonWlkr recently announced the launch of its strongest Amanita mushroom gummies to date , unveiling an updated formulation designed to meet rising consumer demand in 2025. The new Blue Raspberry Amanita Gummies feature enhanced potency, expanded third-party testing, and educational resources that clarify differences between Amanita muscaria and other mushrooms.

This release comes at a time when interest in Amanita mushroom gummies is at an all-time high. According to UC San Diego researchers, searches for Amanita muscaria rose 114 percent between 2022 and 2023 , marking one of the fastest-growing wellness topics online. Axios reported that sales of functional mushroom products - including teas, coffees, and gummies - climbed 450 percent since 2021 , underscoring a national trend toward functional supplements.

MoonWlkr's new product line aligns directly with this momentum, providing gummies formulated for clarity, compliance, and consumer trust.

Consumer demand for Amanita mushroom gummies reaches new heights

Throughout 2025,“Amanita mushroom gummies” - often searched as “ best Amanita mushroom gummies” - has emerged as one of the most competitive wellness queries. This signals that consumers are no longer in the“curiosity” phase; they are in the buying phase, seeking guidance on safety, potency, and value.

Similar growth patterns were seen in:



CBD oil between 2017–2019, when“best CBD oil” searches surged.

Collagen peptides between 2019–2021, when“best collagen powder” became a top query. Probiotics during the early 2020s, when consumer searches shifted from“what is probiotics” to“best probiotics for gut health.”

Amanita gummies now follow this path. Consumers looking for the best Amanita mushroom gummies in 2025 want more than novelty - they expect dosage accuracy, independent lab results, and clear differentiation from psilocybin.

Amanita muscaria in 2025: From folklore to functional wellness

The Amanita muscaria mushroom is instantly recognizable: a red cap with white spots, immortalized in fairy tales, Siberian traditions, and even modern video games. For centuries, it symbolized mystery. In 2025, it symbolizes modern supplement innovation.

Surveys reflect this evolution:



The Council for Responsible Nutrition's 2024 survey found three out of four Americans use supplements , with many choosing supplements over prescriptions in select cases. The Consumer Healthcare Products Association's June 2025 poll showed that Americans overwhelmingly support supplement use as part of wellness routines.

For consumers, Amanita muscaria gummies combine heritage and novelty. They link today's supplement shoppers to centuries of mushroom use, while offering a safe, flavored, and transparent format.

Compliance and safety: Key drivers in the Amanita category

MoonWlkr's announcement emphasizes safety and compliance. Unlike vitamins, Amanita muscaria exists in a unique regulatory space.



FDA alert (December 2024): clarified that Amanita muscaria is not authorized for use in conventional foods, restricting its presence to dietary supplements. Minnesota Department of Agriculture guidance (July 2025): confirmed Amanita muscaria appears in supplements and issued retailer guidelines for disclaimers, packaging, and safe handling.

The safety conversation revolves around chemistry. Raw Amanita contains ibotenic acid, which can cause unpleasant effects. Through decarboxylation, ibotenic acid converts into muscimol, a compound aligned with relaxation and dream-like experiences.

MoonWlkr highlights this process in its education efforts, ensuring that consumers know:



Its gummies are processed to prioritize muscimol stability.

Independent labs verify potency and purity. Labels clearly state “not psilocybin” to prevent confusion with federally controlled substances.

These steps move the conversation from novelty to credibility.

How to evaluate the strongest Amanita mushroom gummies

With dozens of brands entering the marketplace, consumers need clear criteria. MoonWlkr encourages buyers to use the following checklist:

1. Dosage clarity

Products should disclose exact milligram amounts per gummy. MoonWlkr's new gummies specify 1,000 mg per serving , meeting demand for transparency.

2. Third-party testing

Independent lab verification ensures safety and potency. Published certificates of analysis show muscimol content and confirm the absence of contaminants.

3. Processing transparency

Clear explanations of how ibotenic acid is converted into muscimol differentiate credible brands from unverified sellers.

4. Usage guidance

Responsible labels describe serving sizes, expected onset (30–120 minutes), duration (up to 8 hours), and individual variability.

5. Brand credibility

Consumers searching for the best Amanita mushroom gummies are more likely to trust established companies like MoonWlkr, which has experience in cannabinoid gummies and plant-based wellness products.

For ingredient transparency and verified testing, see the Official MoonWlkr Site .

Extended ingredient science: Muscimol vs. psilocybin

One of the biggest consumer misconceptions is confusing Amanita muscaria with psilocybin mushrooms. While psilocybin acts on serotonin pathways, Amanita's compounds act on the GABA system .



Muscimol : the primary compound consumers seek, associated with calming or dream-like effects. Ibotenic acid : present in raw mushrooms, requires processing to reduce risks.

When buyers search for the best Amanita mushroom gummies, they are also searching for clarity on these compounds. Brands that provide educational labeling help demystify this distinction.

Why consumers seek natural support before prescriptions

MoonWlkr's expansion taps into a cultural movement: consumers exploring supplements first.



Accessibility: Gummies are available online without appointments.

Affordability: Supplements often cost less than prescriptions.

Convenience: Gummies integrate seamlessly into daily routines. Alignment: Supplements connect with holistic wellness trends.

This layered approach - supplements for early support, prescriptions for clinical care - has already transformed markets for CBD, probiotics, and adaptogens. Amanita gummies are now following the same trajectory.

Functional mushroom market outlook

Analysts project the global functional mushroom market to reach billions by 2030. Amanita muscaria is now part of this long-term growth.



Axios (2025): functional mushroom products grew 450% since 2021. Market trajectory: mushrooms once considered niche are now everyday staples.

MoonWlkr's strongest Amanita mushroom gummies position the company for long-term participation in this expanding sector.

Who is driving demand?

Gen Z and Millennials



Motivated by cultural familiarity and curiosity.

Drawn to flavored gummies and shareable experiences. Often search for best Amanita mushroom gummies reviews before purchasing.

Gen X



Seeking balance amid professional and family responsibilities.

Value transparent labeling and third-party verification. Approach gummies as daily wellness tools.

Boomers



Focus on safety, compliance, and company reputation.

Motivated by refund policies, lab results, and educational resources. More likely to search best Amanita mushroom gummies for safety than for novelty.

Across groups, the unifying factor is trust in established brands.

MoonWlkr product overview: Strongest gummies to date

The new Blue Raspberry Amanita Gummies feature:



1,000 mg Amanita muscaria extract per gummy .

Third-party certificates of analysis published for consumers.

Educational labeling clarifying muscimol vs. psilocybin. 30-day refund policy and responsive customer service.

MoonWlkr positions these gummies as its strongest, most transparent supplement launch yet

Frequently asked questions about Amanita gummies

Do Amanita gummies contain psilocybin?

No. They contain muscimol, not psilocybin.

Are they legal?

Federally, Amanita muscaria is not controlled. The FDA restricts it from conventional food but allows presence in supplements, subject to state rules.

What do they feel like?

Experiences vary. Some users report relaxation or vivid dreams, while others notice subtle effects. Onset: 30–120 minutes. Duration: up to 8 hours.

Who should avoid them?

Children, pregnant or nursing women, and individuals with health conditions unless cleared by a provider.

How to find the best Amanita mushroom gummies?

Look for products with dosage clarity, lab results, transparent processing, and brand credibility.

What makes MoonWlkr's gummies the strongest?

Their new formulation offers higher potency per gummy, verified through independent testing.

Responsible use and storage

MoonWlkr emphasizes responsible use:



Start with low servings to assess tolerance.

Allow adequate time before considering additional servings.

Use in safe environments with minimal obligations.

Stay hydrated and journal effects for awareness. Store gummies in a cool, dry place, away from children and pets.

For verified details and ingredient transparency, visit the Official MoonWlkr Site .

Forward-looking industry outlook

The strongest signal for Amanita muscaria's staying power is consumer adoption across demographics. Analysts suggest Amanita may follow the same trajectory as CBD, which grew from early curiosity to a multi-billion-dollar industry.

MoonWlkr's announcement reflects this forward-looking approach: building consumer trust through compliance today while positioning for category leadership tomorrow.

Sources



UC San Diego, American Journal of Preventive Medicine, 2023.

UC San Diego Today, 2023 summary on Amanita searches.

FDA consumer and industry alert, December 2024.

FDA scientific memo on Amanita muscaria, 2024.

Minnesota Department of Agriculture guidance, July 2025.

Axios, August 2025.

Council for Responsible Nutrition Consumer Survey, 2024. Consumer Healthcare Products Association poll, June 2025.

Contact & Disclaimer



Company: MoonWlkr

Customer Support Email: ... Business Phone Number: 1-833-717-2942

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. MoonWlkr Amanita Gummies are dietary supplements and not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Effects vary by individual. Consult a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement, particularly if pregnant, nursing, under 18, or managing a medical condition. Affiliate links may provide compensation at no additional cost to buyers.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not provide medical advice. Some links in this article may be promotional affiliate links. If readers click on these links and complete a purchase, the publisher may receive compensation. This does not affect product pricing or availability. Readers should evaluate supplement options independently.

CONTACT: Customer Support Email:... Business Phone Number: 1-833-717-2942