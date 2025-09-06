Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK - Kuwait is working to draft a convention that would enshrine in international law the principles of dignity, protection, and equal access to diagnosis, care, and treatment for people with rare diseases, said the country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.
KUWAIT - The new academic year 2025-2026 will begin tomorrow, with the start of working hours in schools of general education, religious education, and special education, the Ministry of Education said.
KUWAIT - The price of Kuwaiti oil dropped 26 cents to USD 71.34 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared to USD 71.60 pb on Thursday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Saturday.
GAZA - Latest Israeli occupation offensives on the war-battered Gaza Strip have left 68 martyrs among the Gazans in addition to 362 others suffering from various injuries, according to the local health authorities.
CAIRO - What is happening in the Gaza Strip has crossed 'all red lines', Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Commissioner-General of UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini said.
BEIRUT - Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called on the United States to apply pressures on the Israeli occupation forces to pull out of southern parts of his country.
BAGHDAD - OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais said the world would continue to need oil for decades, amid forecast huge investments. (end)
