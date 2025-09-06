CYSM Shapers Showcases New Shapewear Lineup To Usher In A New Era For Women Embracing Themselves Fully

MENAFN - GetNews) CYSM Shapers is a US-based manufacturer of shapewear products with over 30 years of industry presence and innovation.







While showcasing the latest editions to its Fajas Collection , the team behind CYSM Shapers has expressed great pride after their products have helped thousands of women nationwide in embracing curves, boosting their body confidence and self-image.

CYSM is a company with over 30 years of operating experience. They are known for crafting premium-tier body shapers that deliver results without any health detriments.

A company representative stated in a press release, "Confidence isn't about being perfect - it's about showing up as you are and owning it. Don't underestimate the benefits of confident living, either; it's the cornerstone of a happy life."

The company remains dedicated to producing shapewear for every body, which is why all CYSM products are available in a wide range of sizes, going from S to 3XL.

Where CYSM truly decided to go the extra mile, the spokesperson added, is the comfort domain. The rep stressed that comfort is a must for any woman to truly reap the benefits of body shapers.

That is why the team decided to utilize the BIO Therapy Technology, something exclusive to CYSM Shapers .

The tech combines compression with skincare features by adding a string of microcapsules to the fiber. These capsules release active ingredients that provide antibacterial protection and an infusion of marine algae to restore skin elasticity and beauty.

All CYSM Shapers products are also certified under the OEKO-TEX Standard 100, which is a globally recognized system for testing and certifying textiles.

"The certification system is rigorous, but it ensures that our shapewear meets the highest standards for safety and quality," the CYSM spokesperson added.

More info about CYSM Shapers and the company's latest product lineup is available on the official website .